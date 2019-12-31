West Coast Jamboree a learning time for Casa Grande girls

Casa Grande wrapped up play in the 2019 West Coast Jamboree by dropping a 45-41 decision to favored Carlsbad on Monday at Jesse Bethel High School in Vallejo. The Lady Gauchos dropped two of three decisions in the Turquoise Division in a talent-rich girls tournament that featured 136 teams this season.

The taller Carlsbad club improved its record to 11-3 for the season, while the Gauchos slipped to 2-6.

It was a tough loss for the Gauchos, who led most of the way and took a 36-30 advantage into the final stanza.

“We did tire a little and our shooting fell off at the end,” said coach Dan Sack. “I was happy with the way we defended the bigger girls in their lineup. Our girls worked on that in the morning before leaving. Bella Blue worked very hard on her defensive footwork.”

The Gauchos were 15-of-51 from the floor, and led in scoring by outside shooter Emma Reese, who had three shots from distance and finished with nine points. Ashley Casper chipped in with eight and all-tourney selection Trinity Merwin had seven.

Casa Grande has very little time to regroup as the Gauchos open Vine Valley Athletic League play on Thursday at home against defending conference champion Vintage of Napa.

“We’ll see if our tough schedule against better teams pays off when league starts,” mused Sack.

Casa opened the Jamboree on Friday morning by losing a 48-33 decision to Inderkum of the Sac-Joaquin Section.

It was end-to-end pressure applied by both teams, and the Lady Gauchos remained within six points of the Tigers until the eventual winners blew open the game with six unanswered points to close out the third quarter. Inderkum pulled away from a narrow 22-18 margin at intermission by getting behind the Gaucho press for five easy lay-in shots, and Casa never recovered.

Lady Gaucho guards Merwin and Sophia Gardea were under constant heavy pressure in bringing the ball up court, and valuable set-up time was lost in the Gaucho backcourt. Despite some good ball rotation around the perimeter, the Lady Gauchos often took off-balance shots and rarely did they get second shots in each possession.

A halftime talk to his team by the Inderkum coach must have produced some results as the backcourt pressure was ratcheted up and shots were more difficult by the Lady Gauchos. Only a couple of put backs on the weak side by shooting guard Ashley Casper in the third period made any difference in the scorebook.

Center Blue had her most productive offensive game of the early season, scoring 11 points to pace the Gauchos. Blue worked hard to get inside position, and she converted five bank shots on good entry passes by her teammates.

Merwin handled the Inderkum pressure by often driving out of double-team situations, and she knocked in a pair of 3-point shots to keep the Gauchos in the hunt during the fast-paced first half. Merwin had eight points and three assists for Casa Grande.

Inderkum came into the contest after winning seven of its first 10 games.

“They are a very good team,” said Sack. “We might have been better served in a different bracket, but I was very proud of the girls and how they dealt with some tight pressure.”

Inderkum, a Division 1 Sac-Joaquin semifinalist in the playoffs last season, plays in the tough Capital Valley Conference. Top scorer for the game for the Sacramento-based Tigers was forward Sydney Richards, who scored 13 points. Richards averages 12.3 points per contest.

Casa Grande snapped a four-game losing skid by beating Sierra Union of Tollhouse, 59-38, in the second round. The Lady Gauchos rushed to a 26-14 halftime lead, and held off an early charge by the Chieftains to win going away.

Full-court pressure defense and a tight match-up zone made the difference as Casa Grande coasted to a 21-6 fourth-period advantage.

It was a needed win for Casa in the midst of a very challenging pre-league schedule. The Chieftains were Central Section finalists last season and advanced to the So-Cal playoffs.

Merwin continued her strong play at point guard with a good floor game in addition to pacing Casa with 21 points.

Blue finished with a strong second half, scoring 10 of her 16 points in the fourth period.

“Bella is doing what we are asking of her,” noted Sack. “When she stays at home, there are points to be had inside.”