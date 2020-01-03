Merwin leads Casa to opening league win

Point guard Trinity Merwin did a little bit of everything for the Casa Grande Lady Gauchos as they opened Vine Valley Athletic League play with a resounding 67-37 win over defending champion Vintage of Napa on Thursday.

Fresh off her selection as an all-tournament player in the West Coast Jamboree, Merwin scored a game high 18 points in addition to stealing six Crusher passes and handing out five assists to her mates. One of the steals was an over-the-head interception leading to a driving basket at the opposite end of the floor.

“Trin was a very deserving choice at the West Coast Jamboree because it was a committee that watched all three of our games there,” noted Casa coach Dan Sack.

“I was happier with our determined play in two losses against very good teams than in our one win against Sierra.”

Merwin canned 10 points in the first half as the Gauchos rushed to a first half lead of 32-20 triggered by a full-court press defense. The flustered Crushers turned over the ball 12 times in the first half, and had a difficult time solving the scrambling zone full-court press by Casa Grande.

Freshman starting front court player Jaimey McGaughey was a force inside for the Gauchos with 13 rebounds while tossing in six points. Teammate Bella Blue continued to play well on the low block with eight points.

Cassie Llaverias had six steals, and the Gauchos reeled off seven unanswered points to close out the first half. Casa broke away from 25-20 lead to a 12-point advantage at the break, and were never threatened.

Notable in the weave offense on the perimeter was the improved ball handling of McGaughey who has earned more playing with her all around game.

Captain Emma Reese had her second consecutive game with nine points, all from behind the arc.

Vintage shot the ball well when it managed to solve the press under the constant urging of head coach Joe Donohoe. The coach was frustrated late in the game with his team’s failure to find holes in the press. The Gauchos kept the pressure on until the final horn.

Senior Perla Bautista scored 10 points in the balanced Crusher offense. Vintage slipped to 5-9 overall for the young season. Sophomore Eden Wood sored six of her eight points in the second half.

Other winners on opening night in VVAL play were Justin Siena and Napa. Petaluma, with the best overall pre-league record at 10-2 drew a first-game bye.

Casa Grande improved to 3-6 overall as the Gauchos continued a very demanding schedule. Casa has games against powers Cardinal Newman and Acalantes on Friday and Saturday in Santa Rosa.

The Vintage junior varsity girls broke away from a four-point advantage at halftime to defeat the Gaucho JVs 47-34.