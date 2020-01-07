VVAL girls basketball title chase wide open

If pre-league performances are any indication, the Vine valley Athletic League girls basketball championship pennant is very much up for grabs.

Neither of last season’s powers, Vintage and Casa Grande, have a winning pre-league record as the race for the title moves into its second week.

Going into this week’s games, here is how the battle for the league’s second pennant is shaping up:

Vintage’s Crushers dominated in the VVAL’s first season, going 11-1 (20-8) overall with it’s only league loss to Casa Grande, 53-42.

Things have been more difficult for the Crushers this season as they have a 5-9 record and were dominated by Casa, 67-37, in their league opener.

This year’s Vintage team is led by senior Perla Bautista and sophomore Eden Wood.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos have played a Herculean pre-league schedule, going 4-7, but their wins have been impressive, 53-51 over Acalanes, 67-37 over Vintage in their VVAL opener, 59-38 over Sierra from Tollhouse in the West Coast Jamboree and 64-37 over Santa Rosa.

Last season, Casa charged hard at the end of the season, finishing second to Vintage in leaue at 10-2, and beating the Crushers in the first league tournament. Overall they were 18-10.

The Gauchos are led by sophomore guard Trinity Merwin who is averaging 12.1 points per game and junior shooter Emma Resse who averages 10.3 points per game.

Napa’s Grizzlies are growling like they might be ready to take a leap forward. Much might be learned this week when they play at Casa Grande.

Napa is 7-7 on the season and coming off a 45-24 domination of Sonoma Valley in its opening league game.

Last season, Napa was 6-6 in league and 15-12 overall.

Justin-Siena’s Braves are 5-9 playing a schedule that has not been as powerful as some of the other teams in the league, but the Braves did beat American Canyon, 35-30, in their VVAL opener.

Last season Justin-Sierna was 5-7 in league play and 13-15 overall.

Justin-Siena has excellent rebounding and scoring strength inside with 6-0 senior Gabriella Richardson and 5-10 sophomore Isabella Wright and potentially good scoring from outside in junior Lexi Rosenbrand.

Petaluma’s Trojans are looking to bounce back from last season’s 4-8 league finish (12-14 overall).

The T-Girls, under new coach Sophie Bihn, are off to a 10-2 pre-league start. They drew a bye during the first round of VVAL play, and were scheduled to open league play at home Tuesday against Sonoma Valley and come back Thursday at Vintage.

Petaluma is led by returning scoring leader senior Sheirene Arkat and junior scorer Taylor Iacopi with just about everyone else on the roster contributing to the quick start.

American Canyon’s Coyotes are looking to improve their VVAL play this season after a decent 11-15 overall season, but a stumbling 3-9 league campaign last winter.

This year, the Coyotes are off to a 7-9 beginning, but lost their first league game to Justin-Siena, 35-30.

Sonoma’s Dragons, for years a power in the Sonoma County League, are hoping to earn the same status in the VVAL as they try to rebound from a 9-15 overall and 3-9 league season.

The Dragons are 4-8 to start the season, and dropped their first league game to Napa, 45-24.

Senior guard Kennedy Midgley, the team captain, leads the way for the Dragons.