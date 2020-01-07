Vintage spoils Casa boys’ VVAL opener

Casa Grande’s Gauchos had their hopes for a clean slate to start Vine Valley Athetic League boys basketball play marred by Vintage’s Crushers.

Playing in their home gym, the Gauchos managed to hang with the Crushers for a half, but eventually their own floor inaccuracies and the Crushers’ board control proved too much to overcome.

The game was a tenacious physical battle marked by aggressive defense from both sides, leading to 19 turnovers by the Gauchos and 18 by the Crushers.

The Crushers, while not towering, managed to control the backboards by boxing the Gauchos away from the hoop.

Casa Grande continued to have line troubles. Although the Gauchos scored 12 points from the foul line, they also missed 11 free shots.

Vintage’s Imani Lopez started the game with an emphatic one-handed slam. It was one of three dunks the senior made on the night.

Listed at 6-2, the Crusher wing plays more like 6-7. He finished with 22 points and completely dominated inside play when he was in the battle. Fortunately for the Gauchos, he picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and missed much of the first half being protected on the bench.

Buoyed by a big 3-point connection by Sonny Gigliotti and aided by nine hits from the charity line, Casa Grande was able to battle almost even through the first two periods, reaching the half trailing, just 26-24.

The game fell apart for Casa Grande in the third quarter. It wasn’t a matter of Vintage getting hot; it was more a matter of the Gauchos freezing in their own gym.

The Gauchos went the first four minutes of the second half with only a free throw to show for its efforts. Despite hitting just three of seven free throws during the stretch, Vintage was able to gradually increase its lead.

A 3-point connection by Vintage’s Josh Kho and another emphatic Lopez slam that led to a 3-point play gave the Crushers a double-digit lead at 37-25, and the Gauchos never recovered.

Led by a 3-point baskets by Gigliotti, Taju Grant and Dominic McHale, Casa was able to close to within eight at the finish, but were never a serious threat to the Crushers.

Gigliotti led Casa Grande with 14 points, with Rashad Nixon coming alive in the second half to score nine, Grant adding seven and sophomore Tory Cain five.

Blake Murray backed Lopez with 19 for the Crushers.

Now 3-10 for the season, the Gauchos were scheduled to host Napa on Wednesday and stay on their home court for a game against American Canyon on Friday.

Casa Grande won the junior varsity contest, 49-30.