Complete SV girls team thumps Marin Academy

St. Vincent opened the new year with a convincing 56-29 victory over host Marin Academy in San Rafael on Friday. Playing for the first time with a full roster, the Lady Mustangs breezed to a 17-7 advantage in the first period, and extended the margin in each stanza.

It was all hands on deck for the Mustangs with the final addition of junior St. Ignatius transfer Rebecca Russel making her first appearance of the season. “We’ll give her a little playing time and gradually work her in the rest of the season,” said coach Jim Fagundes. “Rebecca has been practicing with us all season.”

In the meantime, veteran guard Alexandra Saisi had a productive offensive outing from the opening tap by scoring 10 points in the first period on breakaway lay-in shots and one cast from beyond the 3-point line.

Saisi had strong support from senior guard Olivia Badaglia who scored twice from the floor, and she added a free throw for five points in the opening stanza.

Host Marin Academy (5-6) struggled against the Mustang player-to-player full court pressure, and turned the ball over seven times in the early going.

Two passes in the back were picked off by Saisi who drove past the Lady Wildcats for easy baskets.

Alex Ditizio came into the game midway through the first period, and played aggressively while scoring only one basket, but she would get things going in the second half. Ditizio wound up with 10 points and five defensive rebounds.

Fagundes observed, “We are improving. Right now the girls have to learn how to approach each game with the right mind set. Our difficult pre-league schedule taught the girls what they could not get away with mistakes against better competition.”

Russell made a short, but aggressive, appearance with four rebounds and three steals and demonstrated an ability to get to the basket on the offensive end of the floor.

Saisi topped all game scorers with 25 points, and scored in all four periods, including with a couple of dribble penetrations before leaving the game with four minutes remaining in the final period. Saisi is averaging 13.points per game for the Mustangs.

Sophomore Maddie Badaglia had a strong outing with seven points for St. Vincent, while Abby Carvajal added six in the second half.

Jesse Ringness had 10 points for the Lady Wildcats who play in the Bay Counties West League.

St. Vincent went back to work on Saturday afternoon, dropping a disappointing 48-24 decision to San Domenico in DeCarli Gym. The Mustangs got eight points each from Sophia Licata, but not much else. The normally high-scoring Ditizio was limited to 0 for 9 from the floor.

St. Vincent was held to only two points in the final period as its record slipped to 4-9 before the start of North Central League II League play.