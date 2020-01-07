SV closes big grid season with awards

The St. Vincent High School football team celebrated one of the Redwood Empire’s most successful seasons with a antidote-filled awards dinner Sunday night.

A packed crowd of parents, players and fans filled Tillman Hall on the St. Vincent campus to salute a team that went 9-2 on the season and reached the North Coast Section playoffs in Trent Herzog’s second year as head coach.

Playing an independent schedule before joining the North Bay League next season, the Mustangs had no league championship to play for, but that didn’t stop them from putting together one of the most successful St. Vincent football seasons of the past decade.

While every player on the Mustangs’ 43-person roster was recognized, eight were singled out for special awards.

Senior offensive/lineman Gio Antonini was selected by the team’s coaches as Most Valuable Player.

Not only was he one of the best offensive linemen in the North Coast Section, but was one of the best St. Vincent linebackers ever. He was credited with 100 tackles, 26 for loss, in 11 games. In his four years of St. Vincent varsity football, he had 285 tackles, 69 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles — all school records.”

“He is probably the toughest player I’ve ever coached. He is one of the most respected players on and off the field,” said Herzog in presenting the award.

Senior Rory Morgan received the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was second on the team to Antonini with 52 tackles, including 15 for loss. “Like all great players. he is always striving to get better,” said linebackers coach Mark Offermann in presenting the award.

Freshman Kai Hall was chosen Offensive Player of the Year. In his first year of high school football, he rushed for 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns and was named the North Coast Section Freshman of the Year. “He is very humble, but very passionate about football,” said running backs coach Dejuan Miggins in presenting the award.

Senior Morgan Morarity who played through a shoulder injury that required surgery at the season’s end to become one of the area’s best offensive lineman, was picked Lineman of the Year. “It was a blast to watch him play,” said offensive coordinator Jason Rivas in presenting the award.

Sophomore quarterback Jacob Porteous was chosen Back of the Year. He completed 92 of 168 passes for 1,544 yards and 19 touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 115.8. He was presented the award by quarterbacks coach Casedy Aiwohi on the player’s birthday.

Freshman Nathan Rooks received Special Teams Player of the Year honors for his determination and hustle on the Mustangs’ special teams. He was also an important contributor to the St. Vincent defensive unit. “He’s a freshman, but a nature man in the way he carries himself and the way he plays football,” said special teams coordinator Bill Pedersen in presenting the award.

Nate Berniklau, a junior who ranked among the leading St. Vincent receivers, was a key defender and did whatever he was asked, was awarded the Coaches’ Award. “I would trust him with everything I own,” said wide receivers coach Camerion Eisenhauer in making the award presentation.

Senior Andrew Kohler, once called by Herzog, “St. Vincent’s Swiss Army knife,” for his ability to do so many things for the Mustangs — block, carry the football, catch the football, play defense and even punt — received the Mustang Award. “He’s a great leader,” said Herzog.

Special guest speaker was former Casa Grande two-way all-league standout Makana Garrigan, called by Herzong, “the best player I’ve ever coached.” Garrigan left Casa Grande to play D1 football at the University of Nevada, but had his college career cut short by an injury.

“It (the injury) took away everything I had and everything I ever worked for,” he said. He went on to tell the Mustang players how he found the determination and strength to remain in football by turning to coaching.

He has coached on the college level at both Nevada and the University of Hawaii and is now on the staff at the University of Maine, coaching the running backs.

Herzog, in recapping the St. Vincent season, said, “This was an awesome team to coach. The players made me get the fire back I had as a young coach. It was really a lot of fun.”

He said, while the team’s record and success were great, perhaps the most impressive thing about the team was that its grade point average climbed from 2.6 to 3.0.

He added he was also proud of several players having a chance to further their education and football careers by receiving college scholarships.

“I’ll never forget this team,” he said.