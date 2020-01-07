Armijo jumps over Petaluma in non-league game

Armijo’s athletic Royals jumped over Petaluma’s Trojans in a non-league boys game in the Petaluma gym Saturday night.

Playing a final tune-up game before starting Vine Valley Athletic League play against Sonoma Valley on Wednesday night, Petaluma could not overcome Armijo’s inside dominance, losing, 52-36.

The Royals’ board control turned the Petaluma offense pretty much into single-shot muskets for most of the game, making points hard to find for the host Trojans.

Still, Petaluma’s intensity made the game a competitive contest right up until the final three minutes, when the Royals swelled their winning margin with nine of the game’s last 11 points.

Petaluma’s Esteban Bermudez hit a medium-range jumper to start the night’s scoring, but it was to be the only Trojan basket of the first quarter. Less than a minute later, Julian Garahan dropped in one of two offered free throws, and Petaluma scoring was done for the first quarter.

For the opening period, Petaluma had one basket, one free throw and seven turnovers. The result was a quick 15-3 hole.

Things improved somewhat in the second period, as Ryan Sullivan and Ryan Giacomini hit 3-pointers, but the Trojans still trailed, 25-15, at the half.

Petaluma almost dug completely out of the hole in the third quarter, using a swarming defense to keep Armijo away from the basket and blocking the Royals away from the hoop to gain second and third shots.

Two 3-point hits by Bermudez started the comeback, and later in the period, Giacomini and Liam Gotshall also hit from distance.

When Sullivan closed out the quarter on a drive-and-one play, Petaluma had closed the game to 37-34.

Armijo got back inside for two quick hoops to start the fourth quarter, but the Trojans were still in the hunt at 41-34, when they drove to the hoop on back-to-back possessions and were fouled on both. At the line for four free throws, they went 0 for the net.

Moore and driving guard K’Maurier Jenkins then took over the game and the Royals won running away.

Petaluma, as usual, received scoring from a number of sources, with Bermudez, Giacomini and Sullivan each scoring eight points.

Now 8-4 for the season, the Trojans play back-to-back this weekend at home, hosting Vintage in a league game Friday and Amador from Sutter Creek on Saturday in a 5 p.m. non-league game.