Soccer win for Gauchos

January 7, 2020, 11:47AM
The Casa Grande boys soccer team held off Rancho Cotate, 2-1, last week on goals by Danny Egide and Sean Lahberte.

Patrick Clarke provided an assist as the Gauchos improved to 4-0-1 on the season.

The Casa junior varsity won, 2-0, to remain undefeated (5-0) on the season. Goals came from Alexis Garcia and Victor Ramirez.

Casa is planning another youth soccer camp Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

The camp is for young players from ages 8-14. It will be held on the Casa Grande field.

In addition to providing young people a chance to work with Casa players, it is a fundraiser for the Casa soccer program. No set fees will be charged for the camps. Participation will be by donation.

