Basketball season heats up with rivalry games

The high school basketball season heats up to the boiling point next week when Petaluma and Casa Grande clash in both girls and boys games.

With the rivals now in the same league, the games will be the first of two head-to-head meetings for both the boys and girls teams.

Both games will be in Casa Grande’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gym, with the girls playing Tuesday and the boys on Wednesday.

Petaluma’s girls go into their game under first-year coach Sophie Bihn with a 10-2 record starting play this week. Casa Grande’s Gauchos, under veteran coach Dan Sack and playing a significantly more difficult schedule than the T-Girls, are 4-7 starting play this week.

The teams split last year’s games, with Casa Grande winning at Petaluma, 44-30, but the T-Girls shocking the VVAL’s second-place finishing Gauchos, 45-38, on their home floor. It was one of only two league losses for Casa during the initial VVAL campaign.

Both boys teams are directed by new coaches. Casa Grande’s Chris Gutendorf is no stranger to the rivalry game, having participated in three as point guard for Casa Grande during his playing days. Petaluma’s Anton Lyons has never been involved in the Petaluma-Casa Grande matchups, but he is certainly familiar with big games after playing D1 college and professional basketball and coaching at Las Lomas, Northgate and Windsor high school teams.

Lyons has the Trojans off to an 8-4 start entering the week, while Casa has struggled a bit, entering this week’s play with a 3-10 record.

Casa Grande won both rivalry games last season, beating Petaluma, 56-34, and 57-45.

Both varsity games tip off at 7 p.m.