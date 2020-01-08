No letdown for Casa in victory over Napa

The rigorous pre-league schedule played by the Casa Grande High School girls basketball team continued to pay dividends Tuesday night with the Gauchos winning their second straight contest to start Vine Valley Athletic League play by thumping Napa, 65-39.

While the win was of vital importance as Casa looks to make a run for the VVAL title, the score was pretty much irrelevant. Casa Grande led at the end of the first quarter, 20-9, and was able to score almost at will with its front-line players.

What most pleased Gaucho coach Dan Sack was that his girls continued to play with zeal and intensity despite the mounting score.

The coach said the intensity was a carryover from last weekend’s thrilling 53-51 win over highly rated Acalanes in the Cardinal Newman Showcase. That win was accomplished when Trinity Merwin drove the length of the court in the final three seconds to score the winning basket.

“Acalanes was a huge win for us,” said Sack after Tuesday’s game. “We brought that intensity tonight. We didn’t want to have a letdown in that intensity.”

Casa Grande had no letdown against the Grizzlies, who came into the Casa gym as a potential league title contender.

With Bella Blue dominating inside, Merwin driving to the hoop and Emma Reese supplying one of her trademark 3-point bombs, Casa forged its early lead, and just kept adding to advantage throughout the first half, despite Sack, as he usually does, clearing his bench before the mid-break.

Blue scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the first half as the Casa advantage bulged to 34-15.

“This is her fifth or sixth good game in a row,” said Sack of the 5-11 junior. “She has been scoring and playing solid defense at the post.”

Casa Grande’s only letdown came early in the fourth quarter after its lead had mounted to 57-26. Napa found a bit of inspiration against Gaucho reserves and began courageously taking the ball to the hoop.

The drives resulted not in baskets, but in whistles, and the Grizzlies paraded to the free-throw line, hitting 8-of-10 foul shots, including seven straight, without being interrupted by a Casa point.

With just over four minutes to play, Sack brought his front-line troops back into the fray, not to alter the score, but to restore some order to a game that was beginning to become a bit ragged.

Reese hit a couple more bombs for the Gauchos, and finished with 13 points. Lleverias added 10. Eight Gauchos scored in the game.

Solia Timmon led the Grizzlies with 10 points, with point guard Anna Ghisletta, who does a little bit of everything for Napa, scoring eight.

The Gauchos, as they usually do, received strong ball handling and court management from Sophia Gardea, and when she joined other Casa leaders on the bench, sophomore Mlazin Dahmani stepped in impressively at the point guard spot.

Casa Grande is now 5-7 for the season, and continues its difficult non-league schedule, playing at Ukiah on Saturday, with a game against Montgomery on Jan. 18 looming on the horizon.

Meanwhile, league play intensifies for the Gauchos with a contest at American Canyon on Thursday and a showdown with rival Petaluma next Tuesday.

Napa, with the loss, dropped to 7-8 overall and is 1-1 in league.

Casa Grande’s junior varsity defeated the Napa JVs, 42-24, in Tuesday’s preliminary game.