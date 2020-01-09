Final free throws give Trojans VVAL win

Not only was Petaluma High’s Julian Garrahan the last man standing, he was standing at the right place — the foul line — Wednesday night.

The 6-5 junior coolly dropped home a pair of free throws with 3 seconds remaining to give Petaluma’s Trojans a 61-60 Vine Valley Athletic League win over Sonoma Valley’s Dragons.

The well-played contest in the Petaluma gym seemed predestined from the beginning to come down to the team with the final opportunity.

That team turned out to be Petaluma, as the Trojans overcame a furious fourth-quarter comeback from the Dragons to come out on top in their first VVAL game under the guidance of new coach Anton Lyons.

“We’re learning to handle the pressure,” Lyons said after Petaluma had improved to 9-4 on the season.

And, Sonoma’s Dragons, now 7-7 overall and 1-1 in league, applied plenty of pressure, coming back from a 51-42 fourth quarter deficit to lead right up until Garrahan’s last seconds heroics.

The decisive free throws culminated an all-around outstanding game for the junior, who carried much of the Petaluma offense in the first half, and finished with 16 points and a boat load of rebounds.

Sonoma countered with the determined play of 6-3 sophomore Anders Mathison who kept his team in the game in the first half, connected on four treys and finished with a game-high 21 points.

The first half was a high-scoring half of surges.

Garrahan had almost total control of the paint early, working inside to give Petaluma a 9-2 lead and finishing with nine points in the first quarter.

Sonoma Valley, cold from the floor early, fought back, as it was to do the entire game, and put together a 12-2 run to start the second period behind three treys from Mathison and some determined drives by Dom Grish, another of the Dragons’ talented sophomores. Grish had six points in the quarter and scored 17 in the game.

By the mid break, Sonoma led, 33-32.

It wasn’t total dominance, but Petaluma seemed to take control in the third period, clamping down on the Dragon shooters while making the most of foul line chances where they hit all seven of their opportunities, including four without a miss by sophomore Cole Garzoli who was to finish with 13 points.

Garzoli carried his assault into the fourth quarter, helping Petaluma stretch its lead to nine, before the gritty Dragons roared back in the final four minutes.

Senior guard Luke Sandaydiego, who hadn’t scored at all in the first three quarters, bombed for a pair of clutch connections from beyond the arc and added a free throw following his second hit. He then drove through a forest of Trojan defenders for two points and the game was tied, 51-51.

Mathison hit a trey for his first and only basket of the second half to put Sonoma in front, 54-51 with just over two minutes remaining.

Those last long minutes were filled with tension and strategy as Lyons and Sonoma coach Mike Boles swapped time outs to deal with the ever-changing situations.

The Dragons calmly hit six free throws, four by Mathison, while Petaluma countered with a 3-pointer from Liam Gotshall and a drive by Ryan Giacomini, his only basket of the game.

The final 30 seconds featured a clutch 3-pointer by Esteban Bermudez to put Petaluma in front, 59-28 and two foul-line hits by Mathison to swing Sonoma back on top, 60-59.

Petaluma got the last shot it wanted when Garrahan had a point-blank shot inside. He missed.

But, he was obviously fouled on the play, and took what turned out to be his place of honor at the foul line.

Next up for both teams is Vintage. Petaluma hosts the Crushers Friday, while Sonoma Valley draws a bye on Friday before hosting Vintage on Jan. 15.