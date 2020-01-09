Napa’s quick start sends Gauchos to defeat

Napa got off to quick start against Casa Grande, and the Grizzlies maintained a comfortable advantage from the opening period en route to a 68-58 win over the Gauchos at Coach Ed Iacopi Gym on Wednesday.

Running an old-style pattern play on the offensive end of the court, the Grizzlies freed up players underneath on inside screens to connect on eight of 10 close in shots to lead 21-16 after the first stanza. Napa extended its advantage to as many as 15 points, and maintained a double-digit lead until the final horn to even its Vine Valley Athletic League record at 1-1.

The architect of a fast-passing offense was slightly built sophomore guard Tyler Oda whose quickness with the ball was difficult to contain by the Gauchos. Oda drove around and past the Casa defense for nine points in the first half, and forced Gaucho coach Chris Gutendorf to alter his defense in the second half. The Grizzlies used a more current 3-point attack down the stretch against a zone.

It’s not like Casa Grande didn’t offer an offense of its own. The Gauchos got some terrific outside shooting by sophomore Cory Cain who railed three shots from behind the 3-point line in the first two quarters. Cain continued to be a mainstay in the second half when he was in the lineup, and he finished with 17 points to pace the Gaucho attack.

Tai Grant and Rashad Nixon chipped in with 11 points each as the Gauchos made every effort to keep pace with the Napa offense. It was one of the best games of the season for Nixon who started instead of coming off the bench in the late going. One of Nixon’s shots was a spectacular over-the-head drive in banker that got a great reaction from Gaucho supporters.

Casa Grande hung around, and chopped the Napa advantage to eight points on two occasions, and their fans appeared poised to ready themselves for a barn burner, but it never happened thanks to the play of Oda.

Oda led all scorers with 23 points, and played a splendid floor game, including some skip passes across the floor to wing shooter Braden Greenlee. Greenlee tossed in three triples in the second half to end the game for the defending Vine Valley champs with 19 points.

The game was a study of contrasts until the final minutes with very little full- court pressing, and both teams working on half court offense. Ryan McGuinn had seven points to keep Casa within reach in the first half.

The Gauchos slid to 0-2 in league play and 3-11 for the season.

Casa Grande hand no trouble with the Napa junior varsity in the preliminary game, and the Gauchos emerged with a 68-35 win.