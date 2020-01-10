Both Petaluma and Casa girls win on the road

South County girls basketball teams successfully invaded the Napa Valley Thursday night, with Casa Grande steamrolling American Canyon, 59-23, while Petaluma squeaked by Vintage, 52-51.

At American Canyon, the Gauchos led 30-17 at the half and clamped down even harder defensively in the second half, holding the Wolves to just six points over the final two periods.

Ashley Casper and Cassie Llaverias led a long list of Casa scorers with nine points apiece. Sophia Gardea added seven points. Gardea led the defense with six steals, while Llaverias had four.

Jasminie Fortilla led American Canyon with 10 points.

At Vintage, Taylor Iacopi dropped in two clutch free throws at the finish to propel Petaluma’s T-Girls.

Sheriene Arikat led Petaluma with 19 points with Beka Weinberg adding seven.

The results left both Petaluma and Casa Grande unbeaten in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Petaluma is 2-0 in league and 12-2 overall with five days off to prepare for its showdown at Casa Grande on Tuesday.

Casa Grande is now 3-0 in league and 6-7 overall with a non-league game at Ukiah Saturday night between it and Petaluma.