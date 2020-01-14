Mustangs get ready for league with wins

A first-period explosion triggered a 47-28 non-league win over Technology by the surging St. Vincent Lady Mustangs as they prepare to open North Central League II basketball play on Tuesday.

Alexandra Saisi drove her way to 12 points in the opening stanza as St. Vincent easily got past Technology defenders and coasted the rest of the way for their third win of the week. Earlier, the Mustangs dispatched Tomales and Albany on the road in convincing fashion.

Substitutions were numerous, with all nine players on the Mustang bench getting numerous minutes down the stretch. Saisi led all scorers with 24 points in only three periods of play.

Sophia Skubic continued to show signs of improved play with eight points and five rebounds, and she got the attention of coach James Fagundes.

“Sophia is an athlete in her first season of basketball, and she is doing some good things,” he said. “It is my hope that she will be more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor and attack the basket like the last shot that she made tonight.”

Maddie Badaglia had a solid night with seven points, and Alex Ditizio chipped in with six. Ditizio had limited minutes because of foul problems coming on attempted blocked shots.

Kellie Kroyer and Aly Brassfield had seven points each for the Lady Titans, who slipped to 4-7 for the season.

St. Vincent (7-9) will host Upper Lake and Sonoma Academy in North Central League II action, which begins on Tuesday in DeCarli Gym.

Mustang boys win

In the late evening game on Friday, the Mustang boys team rallied from a cold-shooting first period to get past winless Technology, 59-31.

The taller Mustangs led comfortably, 25-15, at halftime, and extended their margin the rest of the way.

St. Vincent center Tyler Pease took advantage of well-directed entry passes by his teammates to knock in 10 points in each half to finish with a game-high 20 points.

Rory Morgan handled the ball well in both halves, and he found Pease on the low block with four assists. Morgan had six points in the second half, including a basket on a drive through the entire Titan defense in the fourth stanza.

St. Vincent improved to 6-10 for the season after defeating rival Tomales, 60-43, on Tuesday at Castleberry Court.

The Mustangs will also host Upper Lake in the North Central League II opener on Tuesday.

In a late afternoon game, the St. Vincent junior varsity lost a 60-21 decision to Analy. The Mustangs are 5-5 for the current campaign.