REG gymnasts shine in State Championships

The compulsory athletes of Redwood Empire Gymnastics culminated their competitive season with the Level 3, 4 and 5 State Championship meets. The teams from REG came to state and showed off their skills with much success, winning a number of medals and accolades within the gymnastics community.

The Level 3 State Championship, hosted in Walnut Creek, had some major achievements for many of the first-time REG athletes. The highlights for the meet are as follows:

In the Junior B division, Kalen Agin was the State Beam Champion with a 9.525, and in Junior B, Ella Mariolo placed 2nd on beam with a 9.40. For Junior D, Sophie Kelly took 6th place on beam with a 9.0.

In the Senior D meet, Heili Felix placed second on vault with a 9.375 and Siena Tagle was State Bar Champion with a 9.40. Rain Anderson, in Senior E placed 3rd on bars with a 9.35, Brennan DeMariini placed 5th on vault with a 9.15 in the Senior F division, and Sydni Mellor was our State Beam Champion with a 9.50 for the Senior H Division. The Level 3 athletes workout out 9 hours a week in a year round program at REG.

The Level 4 and 5 State Championships were hosted together this season, in Visalia. The level 4 team placed 16th out of 67 teams competing in the state championships that weekend. The highlights for Level 4 include many state champions and personal bests.

In the Child C division, Lucy Hansen placed 4th on Floor with a 9.375, and in Child D, Rubie Markovich was 9th on beam with a 9.0 and Sofia Osorio was 4th on Bars with a 9.35. Also, in Child H, Sloane Thurston placed 8th on Beam with a 9.10.

For the Junior E division, Valentina Orozco was crowned state Beam Champions with a 9.55. In the Junior G, Violet Greenleif-Gibbs became the State Beam Champion with a 9.45, and in Junior H, Lula Diego was 12th on Floor with a 9.10, and Tanya Felix was crowned State beam Champion with a whopping 9.70 on the beam.

In the Senior I division, Georgia Roscha placed 2nd on Floor with a 9.55 and Jordyn Seaman was 10th on Floor with a 9.175. In the Senior E competition, Scarlett Spear placed 10th on Bars with a 9.20.

The Level 4 State meet is a very competitive meet, and REG for held its own against some difficult competition.

In the Level 5 State Competition, the REG girls placed 7th overall as a team out of the 37 teams that competed at the state meet. There were many amazing achievements by REG at this competition. The individual highlights include Hadara Rostocil, TOPS B camp qualifier, being crowned State Bar Champion in the Child A division with a 9.30, Addy Jo Myhren taking 4th place on floor with a 9.425 in the Child B group and Sohni Gibbs receiving 4th place on Vault with a 9.40 for Child D age group. Also in the Child D group, Adeline Brockett placed 3rd on Floor with a 9.40. In the Junior C age group, Soraya Rostocil placed 4th on Vault with a 9.45, and Ava McCarthy was 3rd on bars with a 9.40. REG Team member Evann Feldman, placed first All Around with a 38.225, and was named to the Nor Cal Level 5 State Team. This is a very prestigious honor because the State Team is composed of only the top 6 athletes overall from the entire Level 5 State meet. There are roughly 300 athletes that compete at level 5 state. Another honor given at Level 5 State is the Yvonne Benny Balance Beam Award. This award is given to only one athlete at the level 5 state competition, in memory of a judge named Yvonee Benny. The award is given to an athlete that performs with poise, grace and has a never give up attitude. The Yvonne Benny award this year was given to REG athlete Jill Kuykendall for her beautiful and graceful beam routine. Jill was honored in front of hundreds of gymnasts, athletes and coaches for her amazing routine.

Overall, the REG Level 3, 4 and 5 athletes performed and competed with confidence, determination and elegance. They now move forward to training new skills for the next level. The next competition for the REG team will be the Gymnastics in the Wine Country meet for the REG Optional Team Girls. This meet will be hosted at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds on Saturday at Grace Pavilion.