First loss for Casa booters

The Casa Grande boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling to D1-sized Napa, 1-0.

The Gauchos offset that loss with a 2-1 win over American Canyon.

Danny Egide and Johny Aviles scored against the Wolves.

The Gauchos are now 1-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and 5-1-1 on the season.

The Casa junior varsity played Napa to a 0-0 standoff and blanked American Canyon, 7-0.

Tanner Calkin and Alexis Garcia scored two goals each for the Casa JVs, with Mason Holbrook, Luiz Lopez and Yahir DeLeon also scoring.

The Casa Grande junior varsity is 6-0-1 for the season and 1-0-1 in league.