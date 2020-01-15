Subscribe

Casa’s McCoy first in huge Napa tournament

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 14, 2020, 5:11PM
January 14, 2020, 5:11PM

Casa Grande’s Lilly McCoy took first place in the 235-pound weight class in one of the largest girls high school wrestling tournaments in the country.

More than 640 girls, representing 136 teams, competed in the Napa Valley Girls Classic. There were national high school All-Americans, state qualifiers and league champions stacked in almost ever weight class.

Just to make it to the second day of the tournament was an accomplishment. To place was an achievement.

McCoy pinned four straight opponents to win her weight class title, beating Rebeca Camacho of Cerritos High School in the championship match.

McCoy’s Gaucho teammate, Arora Vieira, placed seventh in the 143-pound class, winning three matches by pin and two by major decision.

By weight class, here’s how other Casa Grande wrestlers fared:

131: Lilly Hardin lost two matches.

150: Isabella Reuser lost two matches and won one by an injury forfeit. Kara Stites lost two matches.

A large contingent of Petaluma High wrestlers fared very well against the high-caliber competition. By weight class, here’s how the Trojans performed:

101: Ameila Grevin finished 2-2, winning two matches by pin.

106: Kathryn Samford lost two matches. Brooklyn Shattuck won her first match by fall, but then lost two.

121: Bella Miller lost two matches.

126: Kimberly Larsen won three matches by pin and one by decision, losing twice.

131: Adriana Bojas won her first match by fall, then lost two.

150: Shalynn Baker won her first match, then lost two. Gianna Giovacchini lost two matches.

160: Carla Maldonado Chairez lost her first match then won four by pin before losing in the consolation sixth round.

