Welcome back rooters

It was exciting to see the return of the basketball rooting sections last week.

Before the big rivalry games between Casa Grande and Petaluma, I had been engaged in several conversations with different people about the lack of students at local basketball games. The attendance for both boys and girls games has been sparse for most games, and has consisted primarily of families and alumni. There have been few students and a noticeable lack of spirit.

That changed last week.

I first noticed the swell beginning at the Petaluma boys game against Vintage the preceding Friday (Jan. 10). For one of the few times all season, Petaluma officials pulled out the bleachers at the north end of the court traditionally reserved for student rooters. And the students were into the game.

Things really got rocking last week. Of course, it was Casa Grande vs. Petaluma, and students will turn out to root at a checkers game if the two rivals are playing.

Both boys and girls games were played in Casa Grande’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium.

The girls played on Tuesday and the gym was two-thirds full. The best part was that there was a large contingent of vocal student rooters from both sides of town and on both sides of the gym.

It was fun, but the best was yet to come.

On Friday for the boys game, the gym was close to full. There were scattered seats to be seen, but certainly none in either student rooting section. I’ve heard the gym louder, but it has been a long time, and certainly not this season.

Both rooting sections were generally respectful. There were a few good-natured boos when the teams entered the court prior to each half, but mostly it was a lot of loud, “We can’t hear you.”

Visiting Petaluma rooters tried valiantly, but despite their team winning the game, had no response to Casa’s taunt: Egg Bowl!, Egg Bowl! Egg Bowl!. It will be that way until there is a different outcome to the annual football mega game.

Regardless of the outcome, it was a delight to see a full gym of excited teenagers yelling themselves into a frenzy.

It was an entirely different scene Saturday night when the Casa Grande girls tipped off against the Montgomery Vikings.

It would have taken both hands and perhaps one foot to count the spectators. No one expected more. It was a Saturday early evening game (tip off at 4:30), nothing but pride was on the line, it was a cold night and much was going on in the larger world of sports.

What only a few of us saw was one of the most courageous court performances of the season.

Montgomery went into the game with a 15-3 record, while Casa Grande took to its home floor with an 8-7 record, although the Gauchos had played one of the most difficult schedules in the North Coast Section and was atop the Vine Valley Athletic League standings with a 4-0 record.

Casa Grande also entered the game with two starting players missing for various reasons.

I won’t go into the details of the game won by the Vikings, 54-50. You can read all about that on page B3 of today’s Argus. What I will say is that the Gauchos, with only nine girls available and no rooting section behind them, played one of the most gutsy games I have seen all season.

It was a definite pleasure to be among the few and the proud in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium on Saturday evening.

