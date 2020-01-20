Subscribe

Petaluma girls surprised by American Canyon

January 20, 2020
For the first time this season, the Petaluma girls basketball team suffered back-to-back losses last week.

After losing to rival Casa Grande, 63-48, on Tuesday (see story in the Jan. 16 Argus-Courier), the T-Girls were beaten at American Canyon on Friday, 50-45.

Petaluma jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter and was still on top, 24-17 at the half. Things began to unravel for the visiting Petalumans in the third quarter when the Wolves outscored them, 13-10, and came completely apart when American Canyon exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter and held on for the win.

Taylor Iacopi sank three 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Petaluma with Sheriene Arikat adding nine, Emma Pontius six and Rachael Bles seven.

Sophomore Trinity Billingsley led a list of seven Wolf scorers with 14, with freshman Jazmine Portilla adding 13 and Cameron Genteroy 11.

