Casa Grande girls give Montgomery a battle

Short of players and short of stature, Casa Grade’s Gauchos dug deep to give Montgomery’s highly rated and highly regarded Lady Vikings close to all they could handle in a non-league court confrontation Saturday evening.

Montgomery finally prevailed, 54-50, but the Vikings had to feel fortunate to escape Casa’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gym with its 14th win in 17 games.

Casa Grande played the game without starters Bella Blue and Sophie Gardea, and had only nine available players. The Gauchos further compounded their difficulties by falling behind by double digits early.

Still, Casa Grande came within grasping distance of victory, trailing 52-50 with less than 20 seconds to play.

“I was thrilled with the way we played,” said Casa Grande coach Dan Sack. “We didn’t flinch, even after we got behind.”

Still, the final score was a disappointment for the Gauchos who are now 8-8 on the season, but lead the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 4-0 mark.

Montgomery’s early lead, and ultimately its win, was built around 6-foot senior Asleigh Barr. She scored 10 points in the first quarter as Montgomery led, 16-11, and 16 in the first half as the Vikings increased their lead to 33-23. She finished with 26 points and completely dominated the inside as Casa Grande becamne a one-shot team.

Casa managed to stay in its own gym in the early going doing what it has done best all season — playing tenacious, trapping defense. The Gauchos forced a good ball-handling Montgomery team into 14 turnovers in the game.

Offensively, Casa Grande scored enough to stay within catching distance of the Vikings on the drives of Trinity Merwin and 3-point connections by Emma Reese and Cassie Llaverias. A sophomore guard, Llaverias dropped in a pair of distance hits back-to-back in the second period.

Merwin had a dazzling overall game for the Gauchos, finishing with 17 points and showing no relutance to take the ball to the hoop against the taller Vikings.

Down by 10 at the half, casa Grande tightened down its defense even higher in the second half and began battling on the backboards led by freshman Jamie McGaughey who finished with 10 rebounds.

By the end of the third quarter, Casa Grande had crept to within seven at 39-32.

The Gauchos kept coming behind the determination of Merwin. Ashley Casper found her shooting eye, coming up with key hoops in the second half and finishing with 12 points for the game.

The Casa Grande charge ended a couple of heartbeats short. Barr, held to 10 points in the second half by a Casa Grande defensive adjustment, again made her considerable presence felt in the fourth period both scoring and rebounding.

The final fatal blow to the Gauchos was delivered by junior guard Lauren Schank who hit a 3-pointer with 1:01 left. The bomb gave Montgomery a 52-47 lead.

The irrepressible Merwin got Casa Grande back to within two on a 3-point play the old-fashioned way, on a drive and a free throw.

Barr answered with a short runner and Casa Grande’s upset hopes had run out of time.