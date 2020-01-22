Petaluma hosts historic cheer competition

Cheerleading is going through a period of evolution. The sport has grown from its “rah rah” sideline roots into a fierce competition between schools to be the best in tumbling, dance, acrobatics and jumps. This, of course, is all in addition to requirements by the athletes to be leaders in the community and school ambassadors.

Saturday, Petaluma High School made cheer history by hosting the first-ever cheer competition at the school since it opened 148 years ago. At the competition, schools from as far as Redding came to Petaluma High to compete for the first-place banner and a bid to World Class Cheer Nationals at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Petaluma High School won the first-place award and Grand Championship of the World Class Cheer Nor-Cal Classic with the highest score of the day, totaling 94.6 out of 100, and earning a bid to this year’s Nationals on Feb. 1.

Also going home with first-place awards were local youth recreational teams from the Petaluma Panthers.

The event showcased the talented athletes we have in Petaluma. The win was especially sweet for one Petaluma High School cheerleader, Hannah Laliberty, who took home first place as both an athlete and a coach. Hannah, like most cheerleaders, spends much of her spare time volunteering in our community. More specifically, Hannah volunteers as a coach for the Petaluma Panther Midget team that won a first-place banner and had the highest score in the Youth Recreational category.

Cheerleaders are some of the most active students in our community. After spending hours at practice, they head over to the local animal shelter or cheer on special needs superstars at Miracle League on a Saturday. Our local cheer teams are always out there in the community practicing their leadership skills.

What makes a cheer competition special is it brings a group of young community leaders together to cheer each other on all while competing against one another. Imagine, a football team cheering for their opponent after they just executed a perfect play advancing them down the field closer to scoring range. That is what a cheer competition is like. There is an understanding and respect cheerleaders have for other teams. It is summarized in the new cheer documentary “CHEER” on Netflix: “Our sport has kind of done this sportsmanship rule where you have to hold your emotions in while they announce second place, and you can’t say anything until they announce first place. It is gut wrenching.” After the competition, its common for teams to congratulate each other, take photos together, or even exchange social media handles. It is a unique practice that ties in with the “leader” part of cheer.

This competition would not have happened without the support of our cheer community, administration, janitorial staff, volunteers and World Class Cheer. Thank you to all who helped us achieve this dream. We are grateful for your support and look forward to next year.

Petaluma High School will host another competition next year to qualify for the World Class Cheer Nationals and will continue to work hard to bring home the most prestigious of awards — the First Place Award from Cheer Nationals on Feb. 1.

(Ty Camacho is Petaluma High School Cheer Director)