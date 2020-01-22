For Casa and Petaluma girls it is beyond super

It is not exactly the Super Bowl, but for Petaluma and Casa Grande girls soccer players, their match at Petaluma High on Feb. 5 is every bit as big. The rivalry game takes on extra significance this season as it will most likely determine the Vine Valley Athletic League championship.

The two teams are both undefeated in VVAL play. A rivalry match last week determined only that both are talented, hard-nosed defensive teams, ending in a 0-0 tie.

Casa Grande

Casa Grande’s Gauchos got off to a slow start, losing three of five games in pre-loeague play. “They were all close games, pointed out Casa coach Vinnie Cortezzo.

The veteran coach said the Gaucho season began to turn around in a pre-league 4-2 loss to Maria Carrillo, one of the best teams in the North Coast Section.

“They are a very good team and we had them tied, 1-1, at half,” Cortezzo explained.

Casa Grande has a mostly veteran defensive unit, but is very young up front where a junior, two sophomores and a freshman usually comprise the starting unit.

The junior, Erin Stanley, leads the attack while sophomore Heather Mahoney, a junior world champion racquetball player, is also an integral part of the attacking unit.

Marisol Vargas is one of the Gauchos’ leading defensive players.

Seniors Savanna Sunshine and Perla Perez provide veteran leadership at midfield.

Junior Rebecca Lewis, a starter since her freshman year, is having a big season in goal for the Gauchos.

Cortezzo is looking forward to the second meeting with the Trojans. “Both teams are looking strong,” he said. “It is always a fun game to play Petaluma. The girls all know one another. They play club soccer together.”

Petaluma

“They have a cool, calm and collected mentality, but they are passionate about the team,” said Petaluma coach Callum Brooker about Petaluma’s T-Girls.

Petaluma has only two losses and the standoff with Casa Grande marring its record starting play this week.

He agreed with Cortezzo that the VVAL championship could be decided by the Feb. 5 match on the Petaluma field.

“Anything can happen, but with the mentality of our players I don’t see them slipping up,” he said.

Petaluma’s attack is led by Melissa Rocha, Lauren Hazel, Charlotte Crysdale and Eleanor Burnett.

At midfield are Sadie Harrison, Kathryn Hale and Isabell Van Bebber.

Leading the defenders are Amanda Rocha, Zoe Frothinger and Nicoletta Johnson.

Silvana Sessi has done an excellent job in goal.

A unique fact about the Petaluma team is, despite their all-out effort, the T-Girls have not had a single yellow card all season.

“Not only do they have tremendous ability, but they are passionate about the game,” said Brooker. “I never have to worry about their effort.”