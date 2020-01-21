Subscribe

Petaluma's Santos second in King of the Mat

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 21, 2020, 3:31PM
Updated 14 hours ago

Jack Santos finished second to highlight Petaluma High School effort in Windsor’s King of the Mat Tournament.

Nate Corwin came in third in his weight class, Dylanh Baltazar was sixtth and Colin Ferrero and Zach Engler both seventh.

The rest of the Trojan team went to the Chris Snowden Memorial Tournament at Sir Francis Drake High School where Nick Trave and Nick Tarca each took firsts, Roy Garcia was second, Riddick James was fourth and Ryan Castiglia took a fifth. Petaluma finished third as a team.

Petaluma’s girls were fourth at a tournament hosted by Jesse Bethel High School.

Logan Pomi Carla Malanado and Amelia Grevin took seconds in their weight classes. Kim Larsen was third; Adriana Borjas fourth; and Bella Miller and Gianna Giovacchini each sixth.

