T-Girls hold off Napa to keep hopes alive

Petaluma held off a late charge by the second-place Napa Lady Grizzlies to post a 48-44 win in Vine Valley Athletic League girls basketball play on Tuesday to remain in title contention as the first round nears the end.

Meanwhile, in a game played in Napa, the league-leading Casa Grande Lady Gauchos (5-0) took advantage of the T-Girl win to move two full games in front as they easily beat Justin-Siena, 43-22.

After jumping to a commanding 15-6 lead in the first stanza, the T-Girls (3-2) were outscored in every succeeding period, but emotionally survived after the very aggressive Napa team chopped the lead to 46-44 with less than a minute left on the clock.

A driving lay-up by center Rose Nevin sealed the victory as she drove to her right, using a screen and got a good interior feed, to bank one home and give Petaluma a 4-point advantage with only seconds remaining. Napa called a quick time out, but there were no 4-point plays in the Grizzly playbook to be found.

Petaluma had its outside game going and benefited from four shots from distanceto lead, 27-19, at the break.

Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn was happy with the resurgence of her club after two consecutive VVAL losses.

“Looking better,” she said as the two teams headed for the locker room.

The final triple was knocked in by sophomore Mallory O’Keefe, who came off the T-Girl bench to post a 5-point second quarter in addition to some solid ball handling. O’Keefe had one of her best outings for Petaluma with nine points and two steals.

Napa chiseled away at the T-Girl lead, but the visitors could never turn the corner in the second half. The main reason was the offensive play of Petaluma senior Sherine Arikat, who had eight points when her team needed them the most. One of her 2-pointers came on a breakaway from the front court when she made a complete pivot and banked a crowd pleaser off the glass.

Senior point guard Anna Chisletta had a strong second half for the Grizzlies (4-2) with seven of her team-leading 13 points coming in the last two quarters.

It was a tough loss for Napa as it came in trailing undefeated league leader Casa Grande by only one game.

Junior forward Maize-Armstrong Brown finished in double figures with 10 points for Napa.

Arikat, the leading scorer in the VVAL at 13.4 points per game, was held to only a couple of field goals in the first half, but she willed her team to the win in the second half with three key buckets to help the T-Girls maintain the lead. Every time Napa got to within making the contest a real nail biter, Arikat would respond with a key basket. She finished with 12 points.

Nevin continued her superlative work on the boards with 11 rebounds and tossed in 11 points. The hard-working junior had 131 rebounds before the game.

Petaluma connected on five shots from behind the stripe compared to only three for the Grizzlies, and it turned out to be the difference in the game.

The Petaluma junior varsity had no trouble in the preliminary game as the T-Girls downed Napa, 54-20.

Petaluma’s JVs nipped American Canyon, 36-34, on Thursday to remain only one game behind Vintage.