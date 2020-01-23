League-leading Petaluma boys get a scare

Petaluma had to dig deep in the final stages of its home game with last-place Napa, but the Trojans pulled out an exciting 70-67 win in overtime on Wednesday to remain undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The Trojans ran into a buzz saw in the form of Grizzly shooting guard Brayden Greenlee who popped in shots from virtually every angle to help Napa battle back from a 33-19 halftime deficit. Greenlee knocked in 28 points in the second half despite tight guarding by alternating Trojan defenders. He was automatic from the free throw line as well with 19 of 19, and finished with 39 points for the game.

While Greenlee did most of the damage in the late going, it was a team effort by the league-leading Trojans (5-0) that led to the hard-arned victory.

Nine second-half points and two key steals in the last seconds by Liam Gotschall made the margin of victory, but there were other Petaluma players who played key roles in front of a howling end line crowd of student supporters.

Point guard Esteban Burmudez put a halt to the fourth-quarter comeback by the Grizzlies by calmly draining a high-arcing 3 pointer with all the pressure that eventually kept the Trojans in the hunt as the game moved into overtime.

Senior forward Ryan Sullivan got things started in overtime with a 3-pointer, and added a couple of free throws down the stretch to back the heroics of Gottschall.

Credit must be given to the Grizzlies who were completely shut down in the first half by the swarming Trojan defense. Napa came up empty on 11 trips down the floor in the first period thanks to Petaluma defenders who jumped the passing lanes early. Deflections and blocks by center Julian Garrahan and his mates frustrated the Grizzlies who came into the contest with a 1-4 VVAL record.

Greenlee began to match shots with the Trojans as Napa pulled to within 51-46 and things got very nervous on the Trojan sideline.

A 2-pointer by sophomore Cole Garzoli helped Petaluma maintain a narrow lead at 56-55, but the advantage would not last.

Two free throws by the cool Greenlee got the frantic teams even. Down the stretch, the Grizzlies and Trojans were tied at 60-60 at the end of regulation. Technical fouls on a frustrated player and then on the Trojan bench sent Greenlee back to the line and he delivered the goods again.

The second steal by the ball-hawking Gottschall was a dagger to the Grizzly offensive rhythm in overtime.

The Trojans did what they had to do in the final seconds to pull out the game under pressure.

Napa had nothing to lose, and Greenlee was terrific from both outside and as an occasional post player.

Petaluma’s offense is initiated by Bermudez, and he was cool under fire with sure handed ball handling around the perimeter. The quick junior had 19 points on the night for the Trojans.

The Trojans maintain a full one game advantage over second place Vintage of Napa.

Petaluma captured the junior varsity game, 65-48.