Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 28, 2020, 2:11PM
Updated 39 minutes ago

Perhaps the best football player in Petaluma and one of the best in the Redwood Empire did not receive All-League recognition.

That is because Giovanni Antonini did not have a league to recognize him. Antonini’s school, St. Vincent de Paul, has, for the last two seasons played as an independent. That will change next season when St. Vincent joins the North Bay League Redwood Division.

By then, Antonini will be playing college football, hopefully at a school that is far away enough to feel like a change, but close enough to maintain his ties to family and home town.

Antonini, listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, is, without argument, one of the best offensive linemen in the area, the anchor of a unit that helped St. Vincent rush for 2,522 yards this season.

It is also without argument that Antonini is an even better defensive player.

He was credited with 100 tackles, 26 for loss, in 11 games. In his four years of St. Vincent varsity football, he had 285 tackles, 69 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles — all school records.

His roster listed position was middle linebacker, but in reality he lined up all over the field — wherever his talents and aggressiveness could best be utilized.

“I just like defense. I have a defensive mindset,” Antonini said. “I like going full speed. Defense is a lot of fun.”

He said that of the colleges that have contacted him, most are looking at him as a linebacker or defensive end.

“He is one of the most respected players on and off the field,” said St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog.

“He’s a throwback,” the coach said, noting that Antonini’s physical talents are only part of what makes the player special. “He is all heart and toughness,” the coach said.

“He never complained, even when he was playing hurt. He is a quiet leader on and off the field.”

The 17-year-old senior would have been a standout and probably all-league at any school, but there was never any question that he would play at St. Vincent. He began school at St. Vincent Elementary and just naturally progressed to St. Vincent High School as a senior.

Being a three-sport athlete at an academic school like St. Vincent can sometimes be difficult, but Antonini has managed well.

“The curriculum is tough, but it is definitely doable,” he says of balancing books and sports.

Although football runs in the family — his grandfather, father and an older brother all played college football and his younger brother, Dante, played with him on the St. Vincent varsity as a freshman — the senior was not allowed to play football until his freshman year.

He had to content himself with playing baseball and basketball. He still plays all three sports. He is an outstanding pitcher and hitter for the Mustang baseball team and admits to playing basketball as something of a time filler between football and baseball seasons.

When he started playing football as a ninth grader, the other sports, including baseball, which he had been playing as a Little League All-Star, quickly faded into the background.

“It’s the best,” Antonini says simply about his love for football. It is like no other sport. “I like how it gets the adrenlin going. I like the brotherhood. I like playing for my teammate next to me. I like all aspects of the game.”

Antonini said that all four years on the St. Vincent varsity have been fun.

Not that it has always been easy. His first two seasons, the Mustangs had records of 2-8 and 1-8.

Then came Herzog.

“The first meeting he had with the team, he told us we would make the playoffs. I thought, ‘You’re crazy,’ ” the player recalls. That season (2018) St. Vincent, playing an independent schedule after dropping out of the North Central League I, finished with a 6-5 record — and made the North Coast Section playoffs.

This season, the Mustangs were 9-2, and although they again lost in the first round of the playoffs to a talent-loaded St. Helena team, were a much improved team.

Antonini credits Herzog with not only helping him with college contacts and making him a better football player physically, but with changing the way he approaches the game.

“Trent had a huge influence on me,” the player says. “He changed the way I look at the game. He helped me see the whole game. He put all the pieces together for me.”

Now, the camaraderie, the success and the fun of high school football is over. He still has to complete his basketball season and play what will probably be a successful and playoff baseball season, but for him, it will not be the same.

“The first time I realized it was going to be over was on Senior Night,” Antonini recalls.

Not only was the game against California School for the Deaf the last game ever for Antonini at Yarbrough Field, it was one of the most exciting of his high school career, with the Mustangs winning, 51-44, on a last-minute pass.

“There was just an explosion of emotion,” he says.

Now, it is time to move on.

Antonini has had contact with several colleges, and a couple of visits, but has yet to make a decision on his next stop.

Nor has he decided on a major. He is considering kinesiology, but he remains uncertain.

Herzog said there is no question that Antonini has the tools — both physical and mental — to play at the next level.

“His future is bright,” the coach said. “He is already getting some offers. He will play somewhere.”

He says he has also considered the possibility of going into coaching, but admits he hasn’t thought too hard about that career.

“Right now I just want to play as long as I can,” he says.

