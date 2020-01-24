Casa Grande girls remain league undefeated

The Casa Grande High School girls basketball team continued undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play Thursday night, stopping Sonoma Valley, 53-34.

Petaluma, meanwhile, continued to struggle in league play, losing at Justin-Siena, 47-44.

Casa’s win on the Sonoma home court completed the first round for the Gauchos with a perfect 6-0 record. Casa is now 10-8 overall, with a home game against Vintage coming up Tuesday night.

Casa Grande jumped out to a 13-2 first quarter lead against the Dragons and never trailed.

Ashley Casper led Casa Grande with 15 points, Bella Blue scored 12 and Cassie Llaverias nine.

Jamie McGaughey had an excellent all-around game with six steals, four assists, five rebounds and three blocks. Blue pulled down 10 rebounds.

Sophia Lucchetti led Sonoma with 14 points. The Dragons are now 3-3 in VVAL play and 7-11 on the season.

At Justin-Siena, Petaluma trailed, 21-17 at the half and battled to the finish, but saw their VVAL record fall to even at 3-3. Overall, the T-Girls are 13-5 with non-league game against Pinole Valley on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 and a visit to Sonoma Valley on Jan. 30 to start the second round of VVAL play.

Sophomore Mallory O’Keefe had a big game for Petaluma against Justin-Siena, with 13 points that included 2-for-2 3-point shooting. She also had four assists, a steal and pulled down four rebounds.

Paris Buchanan hit three shots from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points.

Justin-Siena is now 6-14 overall and finished the first round of VVAL play with a 2-4 record.