Petaluma wrestler roll on, defeat American Canyon

Petaluma continued its collision course with crosstown rival Petaluma for Vine Valley Athletic League wrestling dominance last week defeating American Canyon, 54-22.

Petaluma dominated the light and middleweights, but American Canyon won three of four weight classes from 184 pounds up for the majority of its points.

Dylan Baltazar at 108 pounds, Nick Trave at 115 pounds, Collin Ferrero at 122 pounds, Doug Bloodsworth at 128 pounds, Nate Corwin at 147 pounds, Riddick James at 154 pounds and Jack Santos at 197 pounds all won by fall for the Trojans.

In the most exciting match of the evening, Petaluma’s Lukas Bettencourt decisioned American Canyon’s Devin Garaongaria, 9-8, at 140 pounds.

The Trojans’ Mario Zarco won a 16-2 major decision over Jesse Lopez at 172 pounds.

The Petaluma girls had little trouble defeating American Canyon, 54-18.

Brooklyn Shattuck at 113 pounds defeated Chloe Sanchez and Adrianna Borjas at 131 pounds beat Sophia Rapacon by pins for Petaluma’s on-the-mat wins.

Petaluma won the junior varsity match, 30-18.

About half the Petaluma varsity team competed on Saturday in the San Ramon Valley Invitational and finished seventh out of 56 teams.

Trave at 108 pounds and Jack at 197 pounds were both weight-class winners for Petaluma.

Both Bettencourt at 140 pounds and Nick Tarca at 184 pounds had third-place finishes. Fererro at 122 pounds took eighth place with a 3-2 record.

Baltazar at 115 pounds, Hunter Klemenok at 132 pounds and heavyweight Aiden Webb each won a match.

—

Boys results

Petaluma 54, American Canyon 22

108: Dylan Baltazar (Pet) won fall over Josiah Salazar (AC) 5:32

115: Nick Trave (Pet) won by fall over Luke Lacson (AC) 1:34

122: Collin Ferrero (Pet) won by fall over Elijah Beronilla (AC) 5:52

128: Doug Bloodsworth (Pet) won by fall over Keanu Kawakami (AC) 2:20

134: Zach Engler(Pet) won by FF

140: Lukas Bettencourt (Pet) won by dec over Devin Garaongaria (AC) 9-8

147: Nate Corwin (Pet) won by fall over Matt Ruiz (AC) 2:46

154: Riddick James (Pet) won by fall over Jonathan Su (AC) 1:45

162: Justin Del Rosario (AC) won by maj dec over Ryan Castiglia (Pet) 11-1

172: Mario Zarco (Pet) won by maj dec over Jesse Lopez (AC) 16-2

184: Kyle Racel (AC) won by fall over Nick Tarca (Pet) 3:19

197: Jack Santos (Pet) won by fall over Davion Salanga (AC) 3:32

222: James Aken (AC) won by fall over Julian Chavez (Pet) 1:58

HWT: Toby Bunch (AC) won by fall over Aiden Webb (Pet) :45