Bad streak again stymies Casa Grande boys

Sonoma Valley’s basket-seeking Dragons used a dominating third period to hold off a challenge from Casa Grande’s visiting Gauchos, 65-55, on Friday night, just two days after the Petaluma team had won its second Vine Valley Athletic League game of the season, beating Justin-Siena, 49-48, in overtime.

A season-long problem — a bad spell — ultimately plagued Casa Grande at Sonoma. The Gauchos played the second-place Dragons even for three of the four periods, but an 8-point third quarter sent Casa to its fourth league loss in six games.

The contest was a marked contrast between the two teams, with Sonoma running and driving fearlessly to the hoop at every opportunity, while Casa Grande remained solvent by dropping in seven 3-point connections.

The first half was an entertaining foot race, with both teams sprinting up and down the floor.

Distance connections by Casa sophomore Tory Cain (two) and Ryan McGuinn offset some spirited work by Sonoma senior Luke Samdaydiego, who drilled four straight free throws to start the scoring.

By the end of round one, Sonoma Valley (4-2 in league and 12-8 overall) was up by one, 16-15.

It was more of the same in the second quarter, with Rashad Nixon coming off the Casa Grande bench to give the Gauchos an energy boost and some rugged inside play as Sonoma Valley managed to hold on to a 32-30 advantage at the intermission.

The game was decided midway through the third period, when Sonoma went on an 11-0 spree that swelled the Sonoma lead from 35-34 to 46-34.

Despite some final-period heroics from McGuinn and Sonny Gigliotti, only once did the Gauchos cut the Sonoma lead to under double digits, and then only briefly with a minute and a half to play.

McGuinn led a list of 10 Casa Grande scorers with 15 points, while Cain hit three 3s and finished with 11 points.

Sonoma Valley’s outstanding sophomore, Anders Mathison, connected three times from beyond the arch to lead the Dragons with 17 points. Senior Riley Phelan drove, drove and drove some more to finishing with 16 points for the Dragons.

Petaluma won the junior varsity game, 54-38.

Wild win

The game at Sonoma was the second of the week on the road for Casa Grande following a wild win Wednesday at Justin-Siena.

McGuinn culminated the victory by hitting two free throws in the final seconds of the overtime period.

Casa Grande led at the half, 24-19, but scored just five points in the third quarter before fighting through a fourth period that saw the lead change six times, ending with both teams standing at 42 and forcing the overtime.

The game was finally decided by McGuinn’s free throws.

McGuinn had a big game for the Gauchos with 12 points, including a big 3-pointer in overtime.

Wyatt Humphries led Justin-Siena with 19 points.