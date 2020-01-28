Subscribe

Justin-Siena holds off T-Girls in VVAL game

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 28, 2020, 3:21PM
Petaluma trailed, 21-17, at the half and battled to the finish, but the T-Girls saw their VVAL record fall to 3-3 with a 47-44 loss at Justin-Siena.

Sophomore Mallory O’Keefe had a big game for Petaluma against Justin-Siena, scoring 13 points that included 2-for-2 3-point shooting. She also had four assists, a steal and pulled down four rebounds.

Paris Buchanan hit three shots from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points.

Justin-Siena is now 6-14 overall and finished the first round of VVAL play with a 2-4 record.

On Saturday, Petaluma dropped a non-league game to Pinole Valley, 47-40.

Sheriene Arikat scored 17 points for the T-Girls, while Taylor Iacopi added 10.

