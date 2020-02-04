JJ SAYS: Today everyone gets to play

Basketball, at least on the high school level, is more a team sport than ever.

If you’re paying close enough attention, you will have noticed that coaches are using more and more players, and not just for clean-up work at the end of the game. Most area coaches are clearing the bench, many during the first quarter.

The first time around at the Argus-Courier back in the dark ages of the ’70s and early ’80s, a veteran coach told me he needed at least a seven-man (it was a boys coach) rotation to be successful. Today, seven players are likely to play in the first three minutes.

Casa Grande girls coach Dan Sack, the dean of Petaluma basketball coaches, admittedly tries to get all or at least most of his players into the game in the first quarter, and every local coach is likely to clear his bench by the end of the first half.

There are two ways to look at this all-in trend.

On the bright side, playing everyone fosters team harmony. Everyone gets to feel like they are part of the team. Everyone feels like a contributor.

It also helps improve every player. There are lessons to be learned from game experience that cannot be replicated in practice, and no one can predict when a bench player will be asked to fill a void resulting from illness, injury or other absence.

And, giving more athletes playing time will help appease parents, although it is not always a peacemaker. There are always parents who will be dissatisfied with their all-star’s playing time.

Of course, there is the other hand.

There are times when a team needs its best players on the court as often and for as much time as possible. How many times have you seen an apparently safe lead dwindle until the leading team is in a real dogfight after starters leave the contest.

There are also some players who have to be on the court any and all times a game’s outcome is even close to being in doubt. I think of Esteban Bermudez of the Petaluma boys team, Sheriene Arikat of the Petaluma girls team and Trinity Merwin of the Casa Grande girls team.

In high school sports, hard work, dedication and attitude are important. So is winning, and when it gets right down to the W’s and L’s. that means the best players play.

I love to see girls coming in late in a game and having success and often make a special effort to get their names into game write ups.

But, it is the best players who decide games and, at least on the varsity level, it is the best players who will be on the court, field or diamond when the game is decided.

All players are created with equal opportunities, but not all players are created with equal physical attributes, mental toughness and dedication.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)