Petaluma and Casa head to head in everything

Bragging rights to the whole spectrum of winter sports will be determined next week when Petaluma and Casa Grande go head-to-head with Vine Valley Athletic League championships hanging in the balance.

The cheering and the emotions begin flowing Tuesday when the girls basketball and boys soccer teams clash at Petaluma.

The stakes are high in the girls basketball game where Casa Grande could be playing for the VVAL chamionship while Petaluma will be fighting to keep its North Coast Section playoff hopes alive.

Casa Grande carries a 6-0 league record and a two-game lead over Napa at the start of this week’s play. Overall, the Gauchos were 10-8 through one of the most difficult schedules in the North Coast Section.

Petaluma ended the first round of league play with a 3-3 record. With a 13-6 overall mark, the T-Girls are still hopeful of a playoff berth.

Casa Grande won, 63-48, the first time around in its home gym. After falling behind early, Petaluma made a strong run at the Gauchos in the second half, only to fall into insurmountable trouble late in the game.

While the Casa Grande and Petaluma girls are fighting it out in the warmth of the Trojan gym, the Petaluma and Casa Grande boys soccer teams will be duking it out in the night chill on nearby Steve Ellison Field.

The game is big for Casa Grande, while Petaluma will be playing for pride.

The Gauchos were 3-3 in VVAL play starting this week, but with an overall record of 7-3-1, still have strong hopes of reaching the NCS playoffs.

Petaluma will play for pride, but gave the Gauchos a battle the first time around before losing at Casa, 4-3.

The only rivalry battle to be contested at Casa Grande will be a wrestling clash on Wednesday.

Dubbed the Cracked Egg Bowl, that match will go a long way in determining if Casa Grande can dethrone Petaluma as VVAL champion.

The winner will have a big leg up on the title going into the VVAL championship tournament on Feb. 15.

Back at Petaluma on Wednesday, the girls soccer teams will try to settle their differences and the league championship.

Both teams are unbeaten in league play.

The played to a 0-0 standoff earlier at Casa Grande.

Overall, Petaluma is 8-2-2 while Casa Grande is 6-4-1.

Inside the Petaluma gym, the Trojan boys will be trying to hold on to the VVAL lead. Going into this week’s play, the Trojans were 6-0 in league and 14-5 overall, while Casa Grande stood 2-4 and 5-14 overall.

Casa Grande did play Petaluma tough in the first round of league play, coming back from a big early deficit before losing, 73-60.