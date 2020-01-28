JJ SAYS: Super Bowl too important for fun

Through the years I’ve watched — and sometimes even enjoyed — Super Bowl games in about every way imaginable.

I’ve seen games in large parties where I sometimes barely knew the host. I’ve been in smaller parties with friends. I’ve been at gatherings where the emphasis was on the food, where the emphasis was on the numbers board, where the emphasis was on the commercials and where the emphasis was on the beer. I’ve seen Super Bowls in dive bars and true sports bars. I’ve VCRed and DVDed games. I’ve been forced to listen on radio when no televisions were available.

What I’ve never done is see a game live. That is way beyond my pay grade and status grade as a sports writer for a weekly newspaper.

Sunday, I’m going to do none of the above. I’m going to stock up on the necessities — pizza, chips, ice cream and the beverage (or 3) of my choice — hunker down in my favorite recliner and watch — truly watch — the game.

I don’t want to be distracted by game boards, cold brews or good company. I don’t want to be told someone else’s idea of proper strategy. I don’t want to have someone analyze the play for me.

This game is too important to have it interrupted by fun.

I like the Giants. I enjoy the Warriors. I follow the Sharks. I love the 49ers.

I have been a die-hard fan long before I saw my first real game at Kezar Stadium back in the John Brodie days. My first heroes were people like Joe (the Jet) Perry, Hugh McElhenny and Leo Nomellini. Up until a couple of years ago, I had a small collection of 49er trading cards.

I followed them to Candlestick Park back when a paper the size of the Argus-Courier was still qualified for a seat in the press box.

My favorite player in those days quickly became Bubba Paris simply because he was willing to talk to a nervous reporter from a paper he has never heard of.

As I moved on and the prices moved up, I became a television fan, trading the ambiance of live viewing for the camaraderie of a sports bar or the comfort of a recliner.

I once had a conversation with Joe Montana. I said, “excuse me” as I bumped into him while standing in line at the concession stand at Cardinal Newman High School. As I recall, Joe responded, “No problem.” End of interview.

When it comes to the 49ers, I’m about as professional as a teenager at a rock concert.

Of course, as with all sports teams, there have been many highs and at least an equal number of lows.

In the Super Bowl era, I well remember the bad seasons of the ’70s and the pre-Bill Walsh era when a break-even season was a luxury. Then came the glory days of Walsh, Montana and Jerry Rice, followed by Steve Young, when the 49ers were in the playoffs every year and won five Super Bowl championships.

Jim Harbaugh took my team to four playoffs and a Super Bowl loss, but it was not quite the same. Of course, over the last five years, we couldn’t have qualified for the Mud Bowl.

Now, we’re back. Who knows how long it will last. But on Sunday, there is a chance to regain lost glory. I intend to savor every minute and am not about to waste a second on something as trivial as having fun.

