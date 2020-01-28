It’s Super Bowl party time, but not for all

While the 49ers put the final touches on the game plan for Super Bowl LIV, Petalumans are finalizing plans for viewing the big game with family, friends and, in a few cases, by themselves.

Here’s what a few local fans are planning for a super Sunday.

Heather Campbell, sports medicine teacher and trainer for both Casa Grande and St. Vincent sports teams, is going to ignore her carefully watched diet.

“I’m going to stay home and watch the game with my family and eat some junk food I don’t normally eat,” she said.

Steve Ellison, former Petaluma High School football coach, will be out of town, but not far.

“I’m going to my son’s home in Mill Valley,” he explained. “My son and daughter both live in Mill Valley and we’re all 49er fans.”

The coach said the family gathering includes a barbecue with him handling the cooking.

Maureen Highland, executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation, isn’t sure where she is going to end up, but she is sure it will be somewhere where she can both have fun and watch the game.

“I’m a life-long 49er fan,” she said. “I think it is going to be a great game. It is great how the 49ers have turned things around.”

Rick Krist, Petaluma High head football coach, will be at his brother, Mike Krist’s house as the family celebrates both the Super Bowl and the birthday of Mike’s son, Chadd, who was born on Super Bowl Sunday 30 years ago when the 49ers, behind Joe Montana, routed the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV.

Chadd’s official birthday is Jan. 28, but Sunday is soon enough to combine for the entire Krist clan to celebrate both events.

Chadd was one of the best baseball players ever at Petaluma High, went on to play at the University of California and played professional baseball on the Minor League level.

Paul Maytorena, former Casa Grande head baseball coach, will watch the game at a friend’s home in Penngrove.

He said one of the things he likes about his invitation is that, in the midst of the tradition, food, fun and conversation, there will be a room set aside so those who really want to watch the game will be able to concentrate on the play.

Maytorena said he will enjoy the game, but it will be tough. “As a die-hard Raiders’ fan, it will hurt to watch the 49ers and Chiefs play in the Super Bowl,” he explained.

Pete Sikora, the current Casa Grande baseball coach, finds himself in the same predicament.

“As a Raiders fan, you will find me rooting for Mr. Mahomes,” he said. “He is the best player on the planet.”

Sikora will host a Super Bowl party in what he calls his “Sik Bay,” where a group of friends will gather, with many sure to be opposed to their host’s team preference.

John Antonio, Casa Grande football coach, will be watching the game at his in-laws’ home with no real rooting interest.

“I’m a Redskins fan,” he explained. “If they can’t be there, I’ll be rooting for the 49ers.”

He noted that when the playoffs started, he told some of his players that he was a Titans fan and even bought a Titans shirt.

“I was joking with the players,” he said. “I’m really a Redskins fan.”

Gary Galloway, former long-time St. Vincent three-sport coach and now an assistant football coach at Casa Grande and assistant baseball coach at Sonoma State, doesn’t want to be distracted.

“I’m going to stay home and watch. When I go to a party I don’t get to see as much of the game as I want. It is nice to have no distractions,” he said.

Gary Dorsett, Casa Grande High School freshman baseball coach, has his pick of several Super Bowl party invitations, but wherever he goes, he will cheat just a little.

“I always have a radio, so I always know what is going to happen just a few seconds before it is shown on TV,” he explained. “Sometimes it is hard not to yell and give something away.”

Dorsett hosted a party for the NFC championship game and is looking forward to being part of the fun at the Super Bowl party, wherever he ends up.