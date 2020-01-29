Casa kickerssplit twoVVAL matches

The Casa Grande boys soccer team is on the road this week for back-to-back games against Vintage and Napa at Memorial Stadium before facing a rematch against Petaluma next Tuesday.

Last week the Gauchos split a pair of Vine Valley Athletic League games, romping by Justin-Siena, 5-0, but losing to Sonoma Valley, 3-2.

Sean Laliberte led the win over Justin-Siena with two goals. Danny Egide, Anthony Ramirez and Alex Izaguire each scored a goal.

At Sonoma Valley, Jesus Robles and Nicon Rahman each scored, but it wasn’t enough.

Casa Grande is now 7-3-1 on the season and 3-3 in VVAL play.

The Casa Grande junior varsity didn’t have a game at Justin-Siena, but did beat Sonoma Valley 5-0.

Goals were scored by Christian Alvarado, Serio Sanchez, Tanner Calkin, Luiz Lopez and Victor Ramirez.