Trojans escape ‘trap” game vs. San Marin

The Petaluma High boys basketball team had to struggle, but managed to escape from a trap placed by San Marin Tuesday night, defeating the Mustangs, 61-53.

The Vine Valley Athletic League-leading Trojans were perfectly positioned for an upset, playing a 4-18 Mustang team in a non-league game and going into what will be the toughest stretch of their VVAL season.

Petaluma plays at Sonoma Valley Friday night, at Vintage on Saturday and hosts Casa Grande on Feb. 5. Vintage and Sonoma Valley are the 6-0 Trojans most ardent pursuers for the VVAL title. Going into this week’s games, both were 4-2 in league, trailing Petaluma by two games. Casa Grande (2-4) is Casa Grande and that means records go out the window when it faces rival Petaluma.

It all set the Trojans up for trouble in their trap game Tuesday night. San Marin came perilously close to springing the trap, pulling to within three points of the game-long leading Trojans in the fourth quarter.

One of the factors cited by Petaluma coach Anton Lyons for the Trojans’ troubles with the Mustangs was his players’ emotional reaction to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died, along with seven other people, in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

“It was definitely a factor,” the coach said. “The players took it hard. They understand what Kobe brought to the game.”

The Trojans were also faced with a San Marin team that is better than its record indicates and one that benefited from a blistering outside shooting performance by junior guard Sean Burke who hit six times from beyond the arc, and an inspired effort from senior Matthew Sargent who scored 16 points and led a fourth quarter surge that provided a wake-up call for the Petalumans.

But at the finish, Petaluma’s in=your-face defense and multiple offensive contributions prevailed.

Eight Trojans scored in the game, led by Ryan Sullivan with 12 and his usual aggressive game on the backboards. He capped off the Petaluma win by hitting three of four free throws in the final minute after Burke had pulled the Mustangs to within three at 56-53 with one of his bombs.

Alex Seidler had a nice all-around game for Petaluma, scoring six points and playing a solid game in the paint on the boards and on defense.

Despite San Marin’s wake-up call at the finish, there was a feeling that Petaluma had the game under control from the time Esteban Bermudez drained a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the contest right up until he finished things off with a pair of free throws three seconds from the end.

Sullivan and Eric Perez joined Bermudez from 3-land in the opening period as the Trojans jumped out to a 19-7 opening quarter lead.

Petaluma’s advantage reached its high point at 44-28 late in the third period when Seidler made 3-point play on an inside hoop and follow-up foul hit and Sullivan followed with a one-shot 3-pointer from beyond the arc.

But, San Marin refused to go quietly into the cold Petaluma night. With Burke bombing and Sargent driving, the Mustangs not only stayed in the Trojan gym, they made things warm for their hosts, finally pulling within three on Burke’s hit.

It was to be their last points.

The Mustangs couldn’t quite find the range as time clicked away and Sullivan and Bermudez closed out the win at the foul line.