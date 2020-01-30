Subscribe

Gaucho girls roll on in VVAL play

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 29, 2020, 4:35PM

The Casa Grande girls basketball team continued to roll through the Vine Valley Athletic League Tuesday, defeating Vintage, 51-39, on the Crushers’ home court in Napa.

The win was the seventh without a loss in VVAL play for the Gauchos who are 11-8 overall.

Bella Blue dominated inside for Casa Grande with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Jamie McGaughey pulled down eight rebounds and scored seven points for Casa to go along with four assists and five steals.

Emma Reese and Ashley Casper helped with nine points each while Ashley Harris helped with six.

Eden Wood led Vintage with 14 points, with Lizzzie Qui adding nine.

Vintage is now 7-13 for the season and 2-5 in league play.

Casa Grande plays at Napa Friday and then is home against American Canyon on Saturday.

