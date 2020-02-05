The best athletes may be on the sidelines

Cheerleaders are arguably the best athletes in any given high school and certainly the most noticeable as they perform at football and basketball games.

To be a cheerleader is also to be the epitome of a teammate. Nothing works — not the stunts, not the dances, not even the cheers — unless each member does her (or his) part.

“The sport itself is highly team focused,” said Ty Camacho, the Petaluma High School cheer director. “Everyone has to do their part. If one person fails the team fails.”

What is less known and less appreciated is that cheerleaders are competitive. That side of the athletes was brought out recently as Petaluma High School hosted the World Class Cheer Nor-Cal Classic, a competition that brought together cheer teams from all over Northern California.

It is believed to be the first cheer competition ever hosted by Petaluma High.

“The sport is evolving,” said Camacho. “Cheerleaders have to be competitors, dancers, athletes and students.”

An aspect of the sport that is noticed, but goes unmentioned is that, if not done correctly, it can be dangerous.

“If the athletes aren’t properly trained and properly coached it can be high risk,” Camacho acknowledged.

That is where teamwork really comes into play.

“I love the family aspect of the team,” said junior Hannah Laliberty. “I enjoy how hard the coaches push us, and that we are all like one big family. Everyone cares for one another.”

She points out that not only do the cheerleaders “work just as hard as other athletes,” but they are also required to perform at games as well as compete.

Laliberty credits much of her and the team’s success to Camacho. “Ty has helped me become the athlete I am today,” Laliberty said.

Like all quality athletes, Laliberty is looking to continue her sport after high school. She said that competitions such as the one held at Petaluma helps the team members get noticed.

“At an all-star competition there are a lot of college scouts looking at the teams,” she explained. “I’ve already had some college scouts reach out to me.”

Liliberty also helps coach a Petaluma Panther youth team.

“I really like being a leader and knowing I’m giving the girls someone to look to,” she said. “It is almost as rewarding to give back as it is to win a competition.”

How dedicated is Laliberty to her sport? When she isn’t cheering, practicing cheering or coaching cheering, “I watch cheer videos to see what I can learn,” she said.

Like many members of the Petaluma team, senior Caitlin Perez has been cheerleading since she was 5 years old.

Like Laliberty, her favorite part of cheer is the feeling of family. “I like the bond we form and the teamwork even in the fundraising,” she said.

She emphasized that her sport isn’t easy. “It is very hard on both the mind and the body,” she explained, “but once you reach your goals, there is a feeling like no other.

She said winning the Classic competition and earning a trip to the World Class Cheer competition gave her that special feeling.

“It really filled us with happiness to know we had come so far and accomplished so much,” she said.