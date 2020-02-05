Subscribe

The best athletes may be on the sidelines

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
February 5, 2020, 10:01AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Cheerleaders are arguably the best athletes in any given high school and certainly the most noticeable as they perform at football and basketball games.

To be a cheerleader is also to be the epitome of a teammate. Nothing works — not the stunts, not the dances, not even the cheers — unless each member does her (or his) part.

“The sport itself is highly team focused,” said Ty Camacho, the Petaluma High School cheer director. “Everyone has to do their part. If one person fails the team fails.”

What is less known and less appreciated is that cheerleaders are competitive. That side of the athletes was brought out recently as Petaluma High School hosted the World Class Cheer Nor-Cal Classic, a competition that brought together cheer teams from all over Northern California.

It is believed to be the first cheer competition ever hosted by Petaluma High.

“The sport is evolving,” said Camacho. “Cheerleaders have to be competitors, dancers, athletes and students.”

An aspect of the sport that is noticed, but goes unmentioned is that, if not done correctly, it can be dangerous.

“If the athletes aren’t properly trained and properly coached it can be high risk,” Camacho acknowledged.

That is where teamwork really comes into play.

“I love the family aspect of the team,” said junior Hannah Laliberty. “I enjoy how hard the coaches push us, and that we are all like one big family. Everyone cares for one another.”

She points out that not only do the cheerleaders “work just as hard as other athletes,” but they are also required to perform at games as well as compete.

Laliberty credits much of her and the team’s success to Camacho. “Ty has helped me become the athlete I am today,” Laliberty said.

Like all quality athletes, Laliberty is looking to continue her sport after high school. She said that competitions such as the one held at Petaluma helps the team members get noticed.

“At an all-star competition there are a lot of college scouts looking at the teams,” she explained. “I’ve already had some college scouts reach out to me.”

Liliberty also helps coach a Petaluma Panther youth team.

“I really like being a leader and knowing I’m giving the girls someone to look to,” she said. “It is almost as rewarding to give back as it is to win a competition.”

How dedicated is Laliberty to her sport? When she isn’t cheering, practicing cheering or coaching cheering, “I watch cheer videos to see what I can learn,” she said.

Like many members of the Petaluma team, senior Caitlin Perez has been cheerleading since she was 5 years old.

Like Laliberty, her favorite part of cheer is the feeling of family. “I like the bond we form and the teamwork even in the fundraising,” she said.

She emphasized that her sport isn’t easy. “It is very hard on both the mind and the body,” she explained, “but once you reach your goals, there is a feeling like no other.

She said winning the Classic competition and earning a trip to the World Class Cheer competition gave her that special feeling.

“It really filled us with happiness to know we had come so far and accomplished so much,” she said.

She, too, is a volunteer youth coach and wants to give back to her sport after she graduates.

“I’m thinking about coming back to coach,” she said. “I want to be there for the younger girls.”

Senior Bella Muniz likes the performance aspect of the sport. “I’ve always liked performing and that is a big part of cheerleading,” she said. “I also like being part of the team.

“It is a lot of work, but it is worth it.”

Unlike many of her teammates who began cheerleading at a young age through the Petaluma Panther youth program, Muniz didn’t start until her freshman year in high school.

“When I first started I just wanted to be part of sports and part of the team,” she said. “Now it is a big part of my life. When I think of high school, I think of cheer.”

She doesn’t want it to end. “I want to cheer at SRJC and on a university team,” she said. She also hopes to become part of the World Class Cheer program that holds camps and competitions for cheerleaders.

That competitive side is quickly evolving. One of the fastest growing female sports is STUNT the Sport, a competition that focuses on the technical and athletic components of cheer.

“There is no glitter and glitz. It is all about skills and techniques,” explained Camacho.

The Petaluma coach said she is hopeful the competition will some day be recognized as a high school sport and on the international level.

“We are working to get it into the Olympics,” she said.

Meanwhile, perhaps the best pure athletes in high school can be seen — and certainly heard — at basketball and football games as well as rallies throughout the North Bay.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine