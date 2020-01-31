Casa girls take big step toward VVAL title

The Casa Grande High School girls basketball team easily disposed of one of its closest competitors for the Vine Valley Athletic League championship Thursday night, muzzling Napa’s Grizzlies, 51-29.

The win was the eighth without a defeat in VVAL play for Casa’s Gauchos. Napa went into the contest with a 5-2 league record, trailing Casa Grande by two full games.

The Gauchos led just 14-10 after the first quarter, but out scored the Grizzlies, 15-6, in the second round to lead 29-15 at halftime, and were never headed.

Ashley Harris led Casa with 10 points, with Ashley Casper and Emma Reese scoring nine apiece and Sophia Gardea contributing seven.

Devan Wickersham led Napa with eight.

Casa Grande is now 12-8 for the season, while Napa is 11-11.