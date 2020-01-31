Subscribe

Petaluma girls lose another close one

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 31, 2020, 3:21PM
The Petaluma High girls basketball team lost another close Vine Valley Athletic League basketball game Thursday night, slipping at Sonoma valley, 33-29.

Petaluma is now 3-4 in VVAL play (13-7 overall) with three of the four league losses coming by 10 points or less.

Thursday at Sonoma, Petaluma led 24-27 after three quarters, but was out scored 16-5 over the final period.

Rose Nevin had big game for Petaluma, scoring 10 points and pulling down 19 rebounds.

Petaluma had a cold shooting night, hitting just nine of 59 shot attempts, including going 0 for 16 from 3-point range.

Petaluma tries to turn things around Saturday night on its home court against Vintage.

