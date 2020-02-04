Petaluma wrestlers take care of Sonoma Valley

The Petaluma High School wrestling team cleared away the last obstacle before its big showdown match with Casa Grande last week, dominating Sonoma Valley, 66-14.

The win kept the Trojans undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League dual matches going into a confrontation with Casa Grande on Wednesday on the Casa mat.

Results of that match were not available at press time.

Petaluma’s Trojans showed strength in the heavyweight classes, winning everything from 184 pounds up by pin. Nick Tarca at 184 pounds, Jack Santos at 197 pounds, Aiden Webb at 222 pounds and heavyweight Alexis De La Torre all won by fall.

Carlos Calio at 134 pounds, Lucas Bettencourt at 140 pounds and Nate Corwin at 147 pounds were also pin winners for the Trojans.

Petaluma accepted four forfeit wins, including three lightweight matches — 108 (Colin Yates), 115 (Nick Trave) and 122 (Dylan Baltazar).

The Petaluma girls won every match by forfeit in a 60-0 team victory.

Petaluma’s junior varsity prevailed, 42-6.

Jack Herbst at 115 pounds, Hunter Klemenok at 134 pounds and Eli Freeman at 140 pounds all won by pin for the Trojans.

—

Petaluma 66, Sonoma 14

108: Colin Yates (Pet) won by FF

115: Nick Trave (Pet) won by FF

122: Dylan Baltazar (Pet) won by FF

128: Ian Schiffman (Son) won by dec Zach Engler (Pet) 11-6

134: Carlos Calito (Pet) won by fall over Antonio Casillas (Son) 1:54

140: Bettencourt (Pet) won by fall

147: Corwin (Pet) won by fall over E. Hudson (Son) 1:43

154: Zander Casillas (Son) won by tech fall over Joey Pata (Pet) 17-2

162: Lawson Lee (Son) won by fall over Ryan Castiglia (Pet) 2:54

172: Mario Zarco (Pet) won by FF

184: Nick Tarca (Pet) won by fall over Alcayaga (Son) 2:33

197: Jack Santos (Pet) won by fall over T. Meyers (Son) 1:23

222: Aiden Webb (Pet) won by fall over McNeilly (Son) 2:43

HWT: Alexis De La Torre (Pet) won by fall over Mansfield 4:33