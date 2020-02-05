It’s down to the wire for area basketball teams

It is getting down to the end for high school winter sports teams. The whole season gets compressed into two crucial weeks, with league championships and playoff positions on the line.

With no league tournaments this year, it is three more league games and on to the North Coast Section playoffs for Vine Valley Athletic League teams, who finish league play on Thursday and Friday next week, sweat out the NCS Selection Committee meeting on Sunday, Feb. 16 and begin NCS competition on Feb. 18.

Petaluma’s boys still have hopes of a VVAL championship in their first year under coach Anton Lyons, but they are in a battle and need some help after losing back-to-back to Sonoma Valley and Vintage last week.

The result left all three teams with two losses in league play, although Vintage temporarily holds a half-game advantage with a 7-2 mark, while Petaluma and Sonoma Valley are both 6-2.

It will all get sorted out over the next week.

Petaluma completes the regular season with a home game against American Canyon on Friday, a visit to Napa on Feb. 12 and a Senior Night contest at home against Justin- Siena on Feb. 14. That all follows its rivalry match against Casa Grande played Wednesday night.

Results of that game were not available at press time. Also not available were the results of Sonoma Valley’s big Wednesday night game at Vintage.

Regardless of what happens in those games, the final week’s game will be huge.

Sonoma Valley’s Dragons have home games at Justin-Siena on Friday night and American Canyon Feb. 12 before wrapping things up at Casa Grande on Feb. 14.

Vintage, having already played one more league game than the other two title contenders, ends it regular season traveling to Napa on Friday and American Canyon on Feb. 14.

Casa Grande’s boys, at 5-17 overall and 2-7 in league, have nothing left to play for except pride, and that was certainly at stake Wednesday night when the Gauchos took on rival Petaluma on the Trojan court.

The Gauchos host Alhambra in a non-league game Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. start) and finish out next week with home games against Justin-Sienta on Wednesday and Sonoma Valley on Thursday in a game that could be big for the visiting Dragons.

The only questions left for Casa Grande’s girls are if they will win the league title, and how high they will be seeded in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Despite Tuesday night’s loss to Petaluma, Casa Grande, 9-1 in league, clinched a tie for the VVAL title when Napa also lost.

Casa plays three games at home next week, facing Rodriguez from Fairfield in a non-league game on Monday and finishing against last-place Justin-Siena on Tuesday and a good Sonoma Valley team (5-4 in league) at Senior Night on Thursday.

Casa Grande is 13-9 overall, but has played one of the toughest non-league schedules in the North Coast Section.

Petaluma’s 15-7 overall record suggests it should be in line for an NCS playoff spot, but its 5-4 league mark suggests it needs to finish strong to be assured of an invitation.

Petaluma plays American Canyon on Thursday and finishes next week with a big game at Napa on Tuesday and Senior night against Justin-Siena on Thursday.

The St. Vincent boys and girls teams are in virtually the same boat.

Both are 9-13 on the season and 2-3 in North Central League II play and need a strong finish to have a flicker of hope of making the NCS playoffs.

Both play identical schedules — against Credo on Friday and, next week, against Roseland University Prep on Tuesday and Calistoga on Thursday. All three games are in St. Vincent’s DeCarli Gymnasium.