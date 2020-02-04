Bad weekend for Trojan boys

It was a bad weekend for a Petaluma High boys basketball team that went from a two-game lead in the Vine Valley Athletic League to a virtual three-way tie for first place in the course of two bad games.

After winning six straight VVAL games without a loss, Petaluma’s Trojans were shocked at home by Sonoma Valley, 62-54, on Friday, and the next night shot down by Vintage, 49-26, in a game played on the Crusher court in Napa.

Petaluma had its chances against Sonoma Valley’s Dragons, but at the finish the Trojans were not able to overcome the deadly outside shooting of the Dragons, who hit eight times from beyond the arc. Petaluma had just three long-range connections.

Petaluma was hampered by the absence of point guard Esteban Bermudez, who was sidelined with flu-like symptoms. The Trojans missed his ball handling and ability to floor manage their offense.

Petaluma also hurt itself with winter-like shooting, especially from the inside, where the Trojans missed a multitude of put-backs and assorted close-in attempts.

Sonoma, with senior Riley Phelan hitting a pair of 3s, jumped out to a 16-10 opening-quarter lead. Phelan finished with 12 points for the game.

The real Trojan tormentor was sophomore Dom Girish, who hit three times from beyond the arc and continually drove through a porous Petaluma inner defense, finishing with 21 points.

Ryan Sullivan converted on a rare Petaluma 3-pointer at the outset of the second quarter. It was the only Trojan basket of the period, and only Petaluma’s swarming defense held its deficit to eight (26-18) at the half.

Things got very interesting in the third period as Petaluma made its run, scoring 10 of the second half’s first 12 points. A 6-point mini streak on baskets by Cole Garzoli, Julian Garrahan and Sullivan tied the game at 28-28 four minutes into the third period.

A couple of minutes later, a 3-point hit by Eric Perez gave the Trojans their first and only lead of the game at 31-30.

A 3-point connection from Girish gave the upper hand back to Sonoma Valley, and when the Dragons scored the final eight points of the period, six on back-to-back 3-pointers by Anders Mathison, they were on top 43-34 with a quarter to play.

Petaluma had one charge left. With Sonoma still leading by 11 at 52-41, Sullivan and Garzoli led a surge that took the Trojans to within four at 54-50 on a trey by Sullivan with about a minute left. Phelan halted the uprising with another three and the Dragons closed things out to win by eight.

Sullivan led balanced Petaluma scoring with 12.

Petaluma lost an exciting junior varsity game in overtime, 58-54.

On Saturday at Vintage, Petaluma’s offense was nullified by a smothering, trapping Vintage defense as the Crushers avenged an earlier loss to the Trojans and took a half-game lead title chase.

Vintage held Petaluma to single digits in every quarter, holding the Trojans to just 11 points in the entire first half to grab a 24-11 lead at the intermission.

Things just never got any better for the Trojans.

Petaluma also lost the junior varsity game, 64-60.

Petaluma, Vintage and Sonoma Valley each has two losses in league play, with Vintage technically in the lead with seven wins, while Petaluma and Sonoma each have six.

Petaluma played at home against rival Casa Grande on Wednesday night. Results of that game were not available at press time.

The Trojans complete the regular season with a home game against American Canyon on Friday, a visit to Napa on Feb. 12 and a Senior Night contest at home against Justin-Siena on Feb. 14.