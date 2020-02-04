Bumpy road for Casa Grande boys court team

The road was bumpy for the Casa Grande High School boys basketball team last week.

The Gauchos lost three Vine Valley Athletic League games, all on the road, falling at Vintage, 72-54, Napa, 59-51, and American Canyon, 70-62.

At Vintage, Casa Grande trailed just 41-37 at the half to the league-leading Crushers, but scored only seven points in the third quarter and 17 in the entire second half.

At Napa, Brayden Greenlee scored 25 points with three 3-point hits to lead the Grizzlies to their win over the Gauchos.

Casa Grande played Napa even for most of the game, but ultimately could not overcame a 35-26 halftime deficit.

The long week ended at American Canyon where Casa Grande gave the Wolves a struggle before a 20-point third quarter was the difference in another close loss.

Casa Grande trailed just 35-33 at the half before the Wolves ran into the lead 55-48 in the third period and held on for the win.

Casa Grande pulled to within two points (57-55) early in the fourth period on a basket by Taiju Grant, but could get no closer.

A 3-point hit by Paulo Tiotuyco got the Wolves going again, and the Gauchos could never close the gap.

Sophomore Tory Cain led a list of nine Casa Grande point makers with 13 with Ryan Mcguinn and Dominic McHale adding 11 each.

Casa Grande is now 5-17 on the season and 2-7 in VVAL play.

The Gauchos played crosstown rival Petaluma Wednesday at Petaluma. Results of that game were not available at press time.

The Gauchos have a non-league home game Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. tipoff) against Alhambra and conclude their regular season next week with a Feb. 12 home game against Sonoma Valley and a Dec. 14 home contest against Sonoma Valley on Senior Night.