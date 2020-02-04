T-Girls end losing streak with home win

Taylor Iacopi knocked down a couple of quick 3-pointers in the opening stanza and went on to pace the Petaluma T-Girls to a lopsided 55-27 win over defending Vine Valley Athletic League champion Vintage on Saturday.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Petaluma and evened the T-Girls’ league record at 4-4.

Iacopi found space in both corners of the Crusher defense with 2-of-4 shots from behind the stripe as she and her mates bolted to a 20-6 lead after the first 8 minutes. They were never headed after that time.

Junior center Rose Nevin and Sherine Arikat dominated the glass, sharing nine rebounds in the early going, and the game was never close. The aggressive Nevin continued to lead Petaluma with 185 rebounds heading into the contest.

It was a long night for the struggling Crushers as they misfired on all eight 3-point attempts in the first half. Overall, Vintage connected on only one shot from distance in the game on 17 tries. The Crushers were held to a single basket in the third quarter, when they were outscored by the hosts, 15-2. It was a ragged game with both teams combining for 23 turnovers.

“We played as a team tonight,” said concerned T-Girl coach Sophie Bihn. “In the past few losses we have been beating ourselves. It was a much better start for us.”

Bihn was able to use all the players at her disposal as her club improved to 14-7 for the season.

Iacopi was on the floor against Vintage only for three periods, but she finished with 18 points backed by 13 from season-leading scorer Arikat.

Sophomore guard Mallory O’Keefe had a productive outing with seven points, including a pair of 3-balls in the second half. Nevin, Cameron Ayers and Bella Weinberg contributed five points each. Weinberg was forced to exit the game in the second half with an injury to her ankle.

O’Keefe and senior guard Paris Buchanan turned in strong floor work for the T-Girls, pushing the ball up court aggressively against the pressure defense of the Lady Crushers.

Vintage (3-6) came into the contest off a 37-23 win over crosstown rival Justin-Siena, but the charges of coach Joe Donohoe were never competitive. Despite the energetic urging of Donohoe, the Crushers could never patch together a rally to climb back into things.

Rachael Galvin, one of a couple of freshmen on the young Vintage roster, had six points in the first half.

The most exciting action of the night came in the preliminary game when Petaluma came from behind to defeat Vintage 37-32. The two squads are now tied for the lead in Vine Valley Athletic League play with one loss each.

Loss at Sonoma

Petaluma lost a close VVAL basketball game on Thursday night, slipping at Sonoma valley, 33-29.

Petaluma led, 24-27, after three quarters, but was outscored 16-5 over the final period.

Nevin had big game for Petaluma, scoring 10 points and pulling down 19 rebounds.

Petaluma had a cold shooting night, hitting just 9-of-59 shots, including going 0-for-16 from 3-point range.