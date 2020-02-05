Casa girl kickers record three shutouts

The powerful Casa Grande girls soccer team continues to boot its way through the Vine Valley Athletic League, recording three impressive victories last week.

On Wednesday, Casa Grande’s Gauchos shellacked Vintage, 9-0, in a match played in Napa.

Natale Labanowski led the win with three goals. Erin Stanley score two and Mallory Jones, Savannah Sunshine, Heather Mahoney and Maci Bentivegna added one each.

Sunshine, Edith Lopez and Mahoney helped with two assists each.

On Friday, Casa Grande blanked Napa, 5-0.

Stanley scored two goals to lead the Gauchos. Taylor Ingram, Mallory Jones and Mahoney each scored one.

Sunshine set up two goals with assists. Stanley, Mahoney and Natalie Young each had an assist.

Casa capped off the week with a 5-0 win Saturday at American Canyon.

Stanley scored three goals to key that victory. Ashlyn Stevees and Labanowski each scored one.

Young provided two assists and Ingram one.