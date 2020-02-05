Subscribe

Casa girl kickers record three shutouts

February 4, 2020, 4:29PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The powerful Casa Grande girls soccer team continues to boot its way through the Vine Valley Athletic League, recording three impressive victories last week.

On Wednesday, Casa Grande’s Gauchos shellacked Vintage, 9-0, in a match played in Napa.

Natale Labanowski led the win with three goals. Erin Stanley score two and Mallory Jones, Savannah Sunshine, Heather Mahoney and Maci Bentivegna added one each.

Sunshine, Edith Lopez and Mahoney helped with two assists each.

On Friday, Casa Grande blanked Napa, 5-0.

Stanley scored two goals to lead the Gauchos. Taylor Ingram, Mallory Jones and Mahoney each scored one.

Sunshine set up two goals with assists. Stanley, Mahoney and Natalie Young each had an assist.

Casa capped off the week with a 5-0 win Saturday at American Canyon.

Stanley scored three goals to key that victory. Ashlyn Stevees and Labanowski each scored one.

Young provided two assists and Ingram one.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine