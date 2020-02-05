T-Girls shock league-leading Gauchos

Petaluma pulled away in the final seconds to hand Casa Grande its first Vine Valley Athletic League defeat, 49-44, before an energetic partisan home crowd on Tuesday.

There was never any comfortable separation between the two rivals in a contest that was close all the way.

The defeat knocked coach Dan Sack’s Gauchos (9-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten in VVAL play, but they still managed to claim the undisputed league title as second-place Napa (6-4) was knocked off by upstart American Canyon on the same night.

It took some minor adjustments to a press breaker and some key free-throw shooting for Petaluma to knock off Casa for the second season in a row. Four consecutive free throws in the late going by Mallory O’Keefe and Taylor Iacopi helped pull the T-Girls from a count of 45-44 to seal the verdict.

O’Keefe had a terrific second half for the T-Girls, connecting on three shots from behind the stripe in addition to another basket and key shots from the charity stripe. Toss in some solid ball handling against the always difficult Gaucho press, and it added up to the best all around game of the season for the determined sophomore. O’Keefe ended the game with 13 points, and all of them could be labeled clutch.

Iacopi was saddled with fouls most of the way, and she spent much of the game on the bench, while O’Keefe, Cameron Ayers and Mandy O’Keefe took care of the play around the perimeter.

Iacopi came off the bench to connect on four clutch free throws in the final stanza to help her club pull it out.

The Gauchos were never out of it down the stretch thanks to the play of junior guard Trinity Merwin, who knocked in eight of her total of 10 points for the game. A 2-point runner from the left side gave Casa a temporary 44-43 advantage with less than two minutes remaining.

The two rivals exchanged baskets earlier, with Sophia Gardea connecting for Casa Grande and Rose Nevin banging one home for the T-Girls.

Petaluma left the gym at halftime with a narrow 25-20 advantage despite turning over the ball 12 times against the tenacious Gauchos.

“We added another pass to our breaker, but the girls didn’t run it very well in the first half,” noted Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn. “It got a lot better in the final minutes when it counted though. Casa Grande presses very well. I am very happy right now with the play of our team.”

Merwin posted 10 points to lead the balanced Gauchos. Outside shooter Emma Reese and rapidly improving freshman Jaime McGaughey tossed in 8 points each. The first half belonged to senior scoring leader Sherine Arikat of the T-Girls. In addition to cleaning the boards with the help of Nevin, Arikat spun inside to get all of her game-high 15 points. Arikat eclipsed the 1,000-point career mark and finished with 1,003, to the delight of her teammates.

Arikat and Nevin continued to work the boards, and it made a difference in the victory as the T-Girls improved to 5-4 in league and 15-7 overall.

Petaluma made it a clean sweep by defeating Casa in the junior varsity game, 46-37.