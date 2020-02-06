Sullivan 3-pointer saves Trojans

Four years of practice paid off big time for Ryan Sullivan and Petaluma’s Trojans Wednesday night.

Sullivan netted a no-doubt 3-pointer from near the left corner to give the Trojans a 60-57 victory over rival Casa Grande in a nearly packed Petaluma gym.

The senior’s winning connection was neither luck nor accident. It was the result of diligent practice. “I’ve been practicing that shot since I was a freshman,” he explained. “I put the work in and it paid off.”

The shot snapped a two-game league losing streak for Petaluma, and kept alive its hopes of a Vine Valley Athletic League title. Petaluma is now 7-2 in VVAL play (16-7 overall) a half-game behind Vintage. The Crushers are 8-2 in league (15-9 overall) after defeating Sonoma Valley, 70-63 Wednesday night.

Vintage has only two games left on its regular-season schedule, both league contests at Napa Friday night and at American Canyon on Feb. 14. Petaluma has three league games left, home against American Canyon on Friday, at Napa next Wednesday and a final game at home on Feb. 14.

The loss for Casa Grande was the most recent in a succession of hurting could-have-been defeats. Of the Gauchos’ eight league losses, six have been by 10 points or less.

Even Wednesday’s game was closer than the three points indicate. After Sullivan’s shot, Casa Grande still had 20 seconds left, but a last-seconds 3-point tie attempt was just off the front rim, a mere inch from sending the game into overtime.

From the start, the game was a wildly entertaining battle of spurts, with first one team and then the other making runs through a maze of twists and turns that alternately featured horrors and heroics.

The first streak belonged to the Trojans who used strong inside play from Julian Garrahan and a quick 3-pointer from Eric Perez to jump out to a 10-2 advantage and a 14-9 first-quarter lead.

The high-paced, intense game tempo continued through the second quarter with Petaluma up by as much as nine (20-11) and as little as one (26-25), but always in front, reaching the intermission clinging to a 28-25 advantage.

After Petaluma’s Ivan Cortes drove for the first basket of the second half, Casa Grande took momentum off the bench and immediately reaped a reward.

Taiju Grant dropped in a three for the Gauchos who ran their way to 13 consecutive points and a 38-30 advantage. Sonny Gigliotti contributed a 3-point hit, Ryan Mcguinn a drive and one, and Cain two baskets, one for three points, to the outburst.

The Casa Grande run was abruptly blown to a halt when a Gaucho was whistled for a technical foul following an emotional outburst.

Petaluma followed by hitting 3-of-4 offered free throws and getting an inside basket by Alex Siedler to send Gaucho momentum back to the bench.

By the end of three quarters, Casa Grande led, 48-44, and things really got interesting.

With both teams ramping up the already floor-burning intensity, the final three minutes became a mad mixture of fowls, free throws and lead changes.

As the clock clicked down toward two minutes with Petaluma in front 57-55 on a muscle shot by Seidler, Casa tied things up as Casa catalyst Rashad Nixon put in a follow-up basket.

Petaluma literally missed two opportunities to take control at the foul line with four off-target tries.

It finally all came down to Sullivan making a shot he has perfected through years of practice and Casa missing what might have been an answer.

“It was a grinder game,” said Petaluma coach Anton Lyons. “We missed shots and missed assignments, but we played with a lot of energy.”

“We played hard, but we made a lot of mental mistakes,” noted Casa coach Chris Gutendorf.

Sullivan led Petaluma with 13 points, with Liam Gotschall, Cortes and Seidler each scoring eight and Garrahan seven.

Gigliotti led the Gauchos with 14, with McHale and Nixon scoring 11 each and Cain 10.

casa Grande showed hope for the future, winning both the freshman and junior varsity preliminary games.