Athletes prepare for future on Signing Day

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
February 12, 2020, 8:31AM
High school football stars were allowed to make official their college choices last week, and a trio of Petaluma-area athletes were quick to commit to their future.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 was National Signing Day, and three of the area’s best — Gio Antonini of St. Vincent and Miguel Robertson and Dominic McHale all officially committed to play at different schools. All received scholarships, although Robertson’s was a merit scholarship for academics.

Giovanni Antonini

Antonini’s decision to play at Western Oregon University was no surprise. He had been leaning toward the Monmouth, Oregon school since visiting the campus following the end of the St. Vincent season.

“It just feels like home,” he said. “I had a great time, and I liked the coaches and players I met.”

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Antonini was one of the most outstanding two-way players at a school of any size in the North Coast Section.

He was a major factor in turning around a St. Vincent football program that went from 1-8 in 2017 to 6-5 in 2018 and 9-2 last season.

He set all sorts of school defensive records. He was credited with 100 tackles, 26 for loss, in 11 games this season. In his four years of St. Vincent varsity football, he had 285 tackles, 69 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles — all school records.

He was chosen by Cal Hi Sports to its first-team All-State Small Schools defensive team this season after being chosen to the second-team offensive team last year.

He said Western Oregon coaches have projected him at either defensive end or middle linebacker.

Western Oregon University is a Division 2 school that plays in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Last season the Wolves were 7-4 and shared the conference championship with a 5-1 record. Head coach Arne Ferguston was chosen conference Coach of the Year.

Antonini acknowledged that the team success factored into his decision. “I like that they have a very good program with a lot of success and that the head coach is a defensive guy,” the player said.

The senior said academics were also an important consideration, but thus far he hasn’t decided on a major.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog is convinced Antonini can play at Western Oregon. “He’s a throwback,” the coach said in an earlier inteview, noting that Antonini’s physical talents are only part of what makes the player special. “He is all heart and toughness,” the coach said. “He is one of the most respected players on and off the field.”

Casa signings

Casa Grande’s passing combination of quarterback Robertson and wide receiver McHale are headed in different directions. Robertson will go to the heartland to play and study at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana. McHale is headed for the warmth of the University of San Diego.

The quarterback-receiver duo carried much of the Casa Grande offense in their senior seasons.

Robertson, in his first year as varsity quarterback, completed 91 of 161 passes for 1,374 yards and 16 touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 99.8. He also gained two yards rushing.

Twenty-eight of his passes were caught by McHale for 467 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns. The rest of the Casa Grande receiving corps had a combined seven touchdowns.

He was also one of the team’s best pass defenders and made 21 solo tackles, often as the Gauchos’ last line of defense.

McHale said there were several reasons he accepted a scholarship offer from the University of San Diego.

One is the obvious. “I like the weather,” he said. Of course, it is much more than that. He said he like what he saw of the campus, the area and the academics.

“It is the No. 2 business school in California,” he pointed out, which fits right in with his plan to study business, although he isn’t quite certain where that will lead him.

Going into his final semester at Casa Grande, he has a 3.78 grade point average.

He also likes the university’s location. He explained that it is close enough to be in contact with family and friends, but not too close to home.

He noted that the San Diego coaches recruited him as a wide receiver, with the only instructions being to keep working out until the start of summer camp in July.

McHale credited Casa head coach John Antonio with helping land the scholarship, but his coach isn’t the only one on his thank-you list. “There are a lot of people who supported me and helped me,” he explained.

McHale is the son of Tom and Michelle McHale, and brother to Genna.

“Dom can absolutely play for San Diego,” Antonio said. “To have a player sign with a D1 school is really good for our entire program.”

For Robertson, the biggest accomplishment was not being recruited to play football, but in getting accepted into one of the most prestigious engineering schools in the country.

His 4.3 grade point average not only allowed him entry, but resulted in him receiving a merit scholarship for academics.

Robertson knows he hasn’t chosen an easy path mixing studies and football, but he is confident he can make it work. “It won’t be easy,” he said, “but I’m pretty sure I can manage it if I work hard.”

He plans to study to be a biomedical engineer, working with prosthetics.

He is also confident he can play football at Rose Hulman, a D3 school with a strong football schedule.

“I think I can beat someone out and earn a spot on the team,” he said.

He is taking with him the memories of a great final year at Casa Grande, highlighted by a win over Petaluma in the Egg Bowl, and playing with a lot of friends, especially his No. 1 passing target.

“It was pretty awesome throwing to this guy,” he said, looking at the receiver headed to Southern California sunshine while the quarterback travels into snow country.

Robertson is the son of Steve and Maria-Antonia Robertson and has two sisters, Ariana and Anamaria.

Antonio said what made the signing special was that both players ended exactly where they wanted to be.

“We are going to miss Miguel,” the coach said. “He was a great leader. We are going to miss his leadership.”

