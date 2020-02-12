Athletes prepare for future on Signing Day

High school football stars were allowed to make official their college choices last week, and a trio of Petaluma-area athletes were quick to commit to their future.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 was National Signing Day, and three of the area’s best — Gio Antonini of St. Vincent and Miguel Robertson and Dominic McHale all officially committed to play at different schools. All received scholarships, although Robertson’s was a merit scholarship for academics.

Giovanni Antonini

Antonini’s decision to play at Western Oregon University was no surprise. He had been leaning toward the Monmouth, Oregon school since visiting the campus following the end of the St. Vincent season.

“It just feels like home,” he said. “I had a great time, and I liked the coaches and players I met.”

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Antonini was one of the most outstanding two-way players at a school of any size in the North Coast Section.

He was a major factor in turning around a St. Vincent football program that went from 1-8 in 2017 to 6-5 in 2018 and 9-2 last season.

He set all sorts of school defensive records. He was credited with 100 tackles, 26 for loss, in 11 games this season. In his four years of St. Vincent varsity football, he had 285 tackles, 69 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles — all school records.

He was chosen by Cal Hi Sports to its first-team All-State Small Schools defensive team this season after being chosen to the second-team offensive team last year.

He said Western Oregon coaches have projected him at either defensive end or middle linebacker.

Western Oregon University is a Division 2 school that plays in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Last season the Wolves were 7-4 and shared the conference championship with a 5-1 record. Head coach Arne Ferguston was chosen conference Coach of the Year.

Antonini acknowledged that the team success factored into his decision. “I like that they have a very good program with a lot of success and that the head coach is a defensive guy,” the player said.

The senior said academics were also an important consideration, but thus far he hasn’t decided on a major.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog is convinced Antonini can play at Western Oregon. “He’s a throwback,” the coach said in an earlier inteview, noting that Antonini’s physical talents are only part of what makes the player special. “He is all heart and toughness,” the coach said. “He is one of the most respected players on and off the field.”

Casa signings

Casa Grande’s passing combination of quarterback Robertson and wide receiver McHale are headed in different directions. Robertson will go to the heartland to play and study at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana. McHale is headed for the warmth of the University of San Diego.

The quarterback-receiver duo carried much of the Casa Grande offense in their senior seasons.

Robertson, in his first year as varsity quarterback, completed 91 of 161 passes for 1,374 yards and 16 touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 99.8. He also gained two yards rushing.

Twenty-eight of his passes were caught by McHale for 467 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns. The rest of the Casa Grande receiving corps had a combined seven touchdowns.