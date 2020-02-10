St. Vincent’s Gio Antonini named first-team All-State

Life just keeps getting better for St. Vincent High School senior Gio Antonini.

Antonini, the Most Outstanding player on St. Vincent’s 9-2 team, has been named to CalHi Sports prestigious All-State football team. The standout two-way player was placed on the Small School’s defensive first team.

As a linebacker, Antonini was credited with 100 tackles, 26 for loss, in 11 games this season. In his four years of St. Vincent varsity football, he had 285 tackles, 69 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles — all school records.

His selection to the defensive team follows a selection last season to the CalHi offensive second team as an offensive lineman.

Antonini signed a Letter of Intent last week to play football next season for Western Oregon University.