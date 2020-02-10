Subscribe

St. Vincent’s Gio Antonini named first-team All-State

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 10, 2020, 3:09PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Life just keeps getting better for St. Vincent High School senior Gio Antonini.

Antonini, the Most Outstanding player on St. Vincent’s 9-2 team, has been named to CalHi Sports prestigious All-State football team. The standout two-way player was placed on the Small School’s defensive first team.

As a linebacker, Antonini was credited with 100 tackles, 26 for loss, in 11 games this season. In his four years of St. Vincent varsity football, he had 285 tackles, 69 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles — all school records.

His selection to the defensive team follows a selection last season to the CalHi offensive second team as an offensive lineman.

Antonini signed a Letter of Intent last week to play football next season for Western Oregon University.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine